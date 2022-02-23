Zoë Kravitz Wears Cutout Saint Laurent Dress at ‘The Batman’ Screening

Zoë Kravitz looked to her signature standout style at the London screening of “The Batman.”

The actress, who has worked with YSL Beauty since 2016, wore a custom Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello, the design house’s creative director, for the premiere event Wednesday night. The custom black dress was designed with a tulip border and cutouts. She paired the look with Saint Laurent leather mules and pearl earrings.

Kravitz attended “The Batman” screening alongside her costar Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular superhero, as well as Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and others. Kravitz takes on the role of Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, in the film.

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent at “The Batman” London screening. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Pattinson wore an equally standout look for the screening: an oversize gray blazer jacket and matching trousers with a black turtleneck from Dior.

Kravitz regularly wears Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent creations for her red carpet appearances. The actress wore a custom Saint Laurent bedazzled mesh dress at the 2021 Met Gala, where she joined Vaccarello and his star-studded entourage of Hailey Bieber, Blackpink’s Rosé, Olivia Rodrigo and Indya Moore on the red carpet.

The actress has also sat front row at many Saint Laurent shows dressed in Vaccarello’s designs. Last year, she took part in Saint Laurent’s virtual front row for the design house’s fall 2021 show wearing a black and pink dress from the collection.

Kravitz has worn other Saint Laurent looks during “The Batman” press tour, including a leather trenchcoat over a mesh top while she was promoting the film in Paris.

