Zoë Kravitz Sports Saint Laurent Cutout Dress at GQ Men of the Year Soirée

The actress is GQ's Superhero of the Year, appearing on the magazine's cover.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Zoë Kravitz attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Zoë Kravitz attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party on Nov. 17 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz attended the Los Angeles party for the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday, wearing her take on the little black dress.

The actress wore a long-sleeved black dress with a plunging neckline and a center cutout at the bodice from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Zoë Kravitz attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Zoë Kravitz attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party on Nov. 17 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

She accessorized the look with diamond stud earrings and two diamond rings.

Kravitz worked with Andrew Mukamal to create her look for the evening. Mukamal has also worked with Carey Mulligan, Carolyn Murphy and Billie Eilish.

For makeup, Kravitz went for an understated look with a glossy subtle pink lip, a light hint of blush, wingtip eyeliner and a touch of mascara. For hair, she had it well-coiffed into a pixie cut with small bangs parted to one side.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Zoë Kravitz attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Zoë Kravitz attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party on Nov. 17 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Kravitz was declared GQ’s Superhero of the Year and was among the honorees to receive their own GQ cover. Fashion photographer Steven Klein shot Kravitz, who also wore Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Kravitz is an avid Saint Laurent fan, having worn the brand for many public appearances. In 2016, she was named a YSL Beauty muse and also had a lipstick collaboration.

The actress had a major career moment earlier this year when she starred in “The Batman” opposite Robert Pattinson. The film was considered a commercial success grossing over $700 million at the box office.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards is an annual celebration honoring people who have had cultural high points for the year and made a notable impact on the zeitgeist. This year’s awards were hosted by Boss. Honorees included Stormzy, Lee Jung-jae, Zoë Kravitz, Sir Mo Farrah, Ashley Walters and Joseph Quinn.

