×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Lengthy Blazer for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row

The YSL Beauty global ambassador sat front row at the spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show alongside Blackpink's Rose and Hailey Bieber.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITORIAL
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 49 Photos

Zoë Kravitz had a standout fashion moment at the Saint Laurent spring 2023 runway show on Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week.

The actress went for a simple but bold look that included a slim black blazer over a crew neck crop top and a sheer mid-length skirt. Kravitz completed the outfit with glossy black pointed-toe stilettos, a black clutch and mini gold hoops. 

Zoë Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Getty Images

Kravitz kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun and wore minimal makeup, showing off a nude lip. Her makeup was done by Nina Park, who has also worked with Sadie Sink, Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski.

Related Galleries

The 33-year-old model sat front row at the runway show alongside Hailey Bieber and Rosé from Blackpink.

Zoë Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Getty Images

The YSL Beauty ambassador has worked with the brand on numerous occasions, including the London screening of “The Batman” last February, where she wore a cutout custom dress.

Creative director Anthony Vaccarello held the show underneath the glowing Eiffel Tower. The new collection focused on celebrating femininity by bringing in bold looks like leather jackets, wool coats and long, lean silhouettes. Accessories included spike heels, bold sunglasses and chunky wood or gold jewelry.

Saint Laurent hosted the spring 2023 show live on Instagram and the brand’s website on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CEST⁣.

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Hot Summer Bags

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Blazer

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad