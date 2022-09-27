Zoë Kravitz Suits Up in Lengthy Blazer for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Zoë Kravitz had a standout fashion moment at the Saint Laurent spring 2023 runway show on Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week.

The actress went for a simple but bold look that included a slim black blazer over a crew neck crop top and a sheer mid-length skirt. Kravitz completed the outfit with glossy black pointed-toe stilettos, a black clutch and mini gold hoops.

Zoë Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Getty Images

Kravitz kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun and wore minimal makeup, showing off a nude lip. Her makeup was done by Nina Park, who has also worked with Sadie Sink, Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski.

The 33-year-old model sat front row at the runway show alongside Hailey Bieber and Rosé from Blackpink.

Zoë Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Getty Images

The YSL Beauty ambassador has worked with the brand on numerous occasions, including the London screening of “The Batman” last February, where she wore a cutout custom dress.

Creative director Anthony Vaccarello held the show underneath the glowing Eiffel Tower. The new collection focused on celebrating femininity by bringing in bold looks like leather jackets, wool coats and long, lean silhouettes. Accessories included spike heels, bold sunglasses and chunky wood or gold jewelry.

Saint Laurent hosted the spring 2023 show live on Instagram and the brand’s website on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CEST⁣.