NEW FACE: Zoë Kravitz has been named the new international face and spokesperson of Black Opium, the women’s fragrance from YSL Beauté.

The 29-year-old actress and musician, who has already served as the global ambassador of YSL makeup, counts 3.6 million Instagram followers. Her first role for Black Opium will be to appear in a new campaign for the scent set to break on Aug. 18. The film component was shot by Jonas Lindstroem, while print images were lensed by Tyrone LeBon.

In a statement Kravitz called Black Opium “bold,” “iconic” and a “modern legend.”

According to YSL: “A much-followed style icon, just like Black Opium, she conveys an independent glamour and modernity, which reflects her authentic, confident and artistic personality.”

Other upcoming projects for Kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, include the Nov. 16 release of the movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” Her breakout performance was in the HBO series “Big Little Lies.”

Edie Campbell was the former face of Black Opium. YSL Beauté is owned by L’Oréal.