Zoë Kravitz Wears Strapless The Row Dress at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch 

The actress opted for a monochromatic look.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Zoë Kravitz attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Zoë Kravitz attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Zoë Kravitz brought sleek style to Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

The “High Fidelity” star stepped out for the soiree in a monochromatic ensemble that featured a black tube dress by The Row with coordinating pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Zoe Kravitz at the Tiffany & Co Lock Event held at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Zoë Kravitz attends the Tiffany & Co. Lock Event at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26, in West Hollywood, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

She slicked her hair back in a bun and opted for a peachy lip. Kravitz accessorized with several Tiffany & Co. pieces, including diamond stud earrings, a choker necklace and ring.

Andrew Mukamal styled Kravitz for the event. He has also worked with Billie Eilish, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Rose-Depp and Kaia Gerber. The stylist recently worked with Kravitz to create her look to attend Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear presentation during Paris Fashion Week. She arrived at the show in a similar monochromatic style, which comprised a black crop top and a sheer skirt overlayed by a long blazer and slingback pumps.

Kravitz has a long relationship with Tiffany & Co. In 2018, she costarred in the brand’s holiday campaign alongside Naomi Campbell, Karen Elson and Xiao Wen Ju. Kravitz also wore a custom 18-karat gold mesh bra designed by the brand with a floor-length black skirt to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2019.

Tiffany & Co. debuted the Lock Collection with four all-gender bracelets last September. The collection takes inspiration from the personal bonds we form with each other. Additional Tiffany Lock styles are expected to launch in January 2023.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

