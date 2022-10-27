Zoë Kravitz Wears Strapless The Row Dress at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch 

Zoë Kravitz brought sleek style to Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

The “High Fidelity” star stepped out for the soiree in a monochromatic ensemble that featured a black tube dress by The Row with coordinating pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Zoë Kravitz attends the Tiffany & Co. Lock Event at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26, in West Hollywood, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

She slicked her hair back in a bun and opted for a peachy lip. Kravitz accessorized with several Tiffany & Co. pieces, including diamond stud earrings, a choker necklace and ring.

Andrew Mukamal styled Kravitz for the event. He has also worked with Billie Eilish, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Rose-Depp and Kaia Gerber. The stylist recently worked with Kravitz to create her look to attend Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear presentation during Paris Fashion Week. She arrived at the show in a similar monochromatic style, which comprised a black crop top and a sheer skirt overlayed by a long blazer and slingback pumps.

Kravitz has a long relationship with Tiffany & Co. In 2018, she costarred in the brand’s holiday campaign alongside Naomi Campbell, Karen Elson and Xiao Wen Ju. Kravitz also wore a custom 18-karat gold mesh bra designed by the brand with a floor-length black skirt to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2019.

Tiffany & Co. debuted the Lock Collection with four all-gender bracelets last September. The collection takes inspiration from the personal bonds we form with each other. Additional Tiffany Lock styles are expected to launch in January 2023.