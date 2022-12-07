×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Zoe Saldaña Illuminates in Beaded Alexander McQueen Corset Dress for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ London Premiere

The actress was joined on the red carpet by her husband Marco Perego Saldaña.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Zoe Saldana attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Zoe Saldana attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Trinity Jo-Li Bliss attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Kate Winslet attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Bailey Bass attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
View ALL 17 Photos

Zoe Saldaña arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 6, wearing a statement-making dress.

The actress wore a corset dress by Alexander McQueen with embroidered straps, bone detailing, a cage at the hip, beads and sequin bluebell embroidery on a black skeletal tulle base from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She accessorized with several rings and a pair of earrings from Jared Lehr.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Zoe Saldana attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldaña attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere in London on Dec. 6. Getty Images

To create her look, Saldaña worked with her stylist Petra Flannery, who has been dressing Saldaña for her ongoing press tour to promote “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and has placed the actress in brands such as Lafayette 148, Gucci and Michael Kors Collection. Flannery also works with Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Elfman and Amy Adams.

Related Galleries

For makeup, Saldaña went for a red carpet-ready look, including a glossy lip, mascara and shimmering bronze eye shadow. For hair, she went for a wavy style cascading down her back.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana attend the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Marco Perego and Zoe Saldaña attend the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere on Dec. 6 in London. Getty Images

The actress’ husband, Marco Perego Saldaña, accompanied her to the premiere. He wore a classic black suit and accessorized with rings and a strand of pearls.

“‘Avatar,’ it’s just my baby. It’s everybody’s baby. And to see this baby now being a teenager, like a young adult and getting to share it with the world is just….I felt like this day would never come and it’s finally here,” Zoe Saldaña said to WWD regarding the sequel finally happening 13 years after the original.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster hit “Avatar.” The science-fiction film, directed by James Cameron, debuts in theaters on Dec. 16. The sequel also stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zoe Saldaña Shines in Alexander McQueen Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad