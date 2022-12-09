×
Zoe Saldaña Shimmers in Allover Sequins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Seoul Premiere

The actress stars in the second "Avatar" installment, which is set to be released Dec. 16.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of "Avatar: The Way Of The Water" on December 09, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Zoe Saldana attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Trinity Jo-Li Bliss attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Kate Winslet attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Bailey Bass attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldaña made a shimmering arrival to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere on Thursday in Seoul. For the occasion, she was dressed head-to-toe in sequins.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of "Avatar: The Way Of The Water" on December 09, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere in Seoul.

Getty Images

Saldaña’s outfit consisted of a sequin strappy minidress with matching sculpted pants that turned into pointed-toe stiletto boots. When it came to accessories, she wore midi rings.

Saldaña’s hair was styled into a middle part, with pieces framing her face. For makeup, she kept it glowy, with blush, a matte pink lip and black eyeliner.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of "Avatar: The Way Of The Water" on December 09, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere in Seoul.

Getty Images

Saldaña usually works with stylist Petra Flannery, who in the past has also outfitted Reese Witherspoon, Iris Scot and Renee Zellweger.

The actress was joined at the movie premiere by costars including Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver and director James Cameron.

Saldaña continues her upcoming film’s press tour, utilizing it as a chance to showcase her standout fashion looks. Earlier this month, to the London premiere of the film, she wore a beaded, corseted Alexander McQueen gown with a tulle skirt from the pre-fall 2022 collection. In November, while attending an episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” she wore a simple lavender skirt set by Lafayette 148 and paired the look with a long black trench coat.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of "Avatar: The Way Of The Water" on December 09, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña

Getty Images

In November, Saldaña spoke to WWD about her hopes for the upcoming sequel to the first “Avatar” film, which was originally released in 2009. The second installment of the film comes 13 years after the first.

“The reintroduction is also the refreshing of it. The rejuvenation of it is also very exciting,” Saldaña told WWD. “Look, I’m not aiming to get the same results that we got in the first one because that was a surprise. That was a wonderful surprise. We were not expecting it. And the reception was just imaginably beautiful. Obviously I’m hoping for ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’ to have a very beautiful impact on people. But it’s not for the sake of breaking any records or making a ton of money. I think this saga is special. It was made with a lot of love and a lot of work. And it’s an experience worth having.”

“Avatar 2: The Way of Water” will be released in theaters Dec. 16.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

