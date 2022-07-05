×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 5, 2022

Fashion

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Sustainability

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

Business

Southern California Ports See Cargo Containers in Search Mode to Find Warehouse Space

Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

The French luxury fashion house’s theme for its show was “The Tree of Life.”

Sandrine Kiberlain
Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair.

On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.

Eli Saldana wore a menswear-inspired look, which was a white button-down with a black tie under a black short-sleeved shirt and matching black shorts. They wore midcalf black boots and sunglasses with their blue-dyed hair tied in a low ponytail.

Also present at the show was Saldana’s “Avatar” costar Sigourney Weaver, Naomi Watts, Lily Aldridge, Amina Muaddi and Liza Koshy, among others.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 04: Zoe Saldana attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior)
Zoe Saldana attends the Dior Couture fall 2022 show as part of Paris Couture Week on July 4, 2022. Getty Images For Christian Dior

This year’s theme for Dior’s couture show was “The Tree of Life,” which was inspired by the work of Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko. The same theme was central to the storyline of the first “Avatar” film.

Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri trained the spotlight on Trofymenko, whose work, combining photography and embroidery, provided the backdrop for the show. Chiuri was especially taken with Trofymenko’s use of folkloric motifs such as the tree of life, a symbol of rebirth that felt particularly relevant as the artist’s country remains at war with Russia.

‘Avatar’ Stars Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Celebrate ‘The Tree of Life’ at Dior

Cartier Celebrates Precious Garage Instillation at NYFW With Zoe Saldana and Troye Sivan

Dior Couture Fall 2022

