Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair.

On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.

Eli Saldana wore a menswear-inspired look, which was a white button-down with a black tie under a black short-sleeved shirt and matching black shorts. They wore midcalf black boots and sunglasses with their blue-dyed hair tied in a low ponytail.

Also present at the show was Saldana’s “Avatar” costar Sigourney Weaver, Naomi Watts, Lily Aldridge, Amina Muaddi and Liza Koshy, among others.

Zoe Saldana attends the Dior Couture fall 2022 show as part of Paris Couture Week on July 4, 2022. Getty Images For Christian Dior

This year’s theme for Dior’s couture show was “The Tree of Life,” which was inspired by the work of Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko. The same theme was central to the storyline of the first “Avatar” film.

Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri trained the spotlight on Trofymenko, whose work, combining photography and embroidery, provided the backdrop for the show. Chiuri was especially taken with Trofymenko’s use of folkloric motifs such as the tree of life, a symbol of rebirth that felt particularly relevant as the artist’s country remains at war with Russia.

PHOTOS: Click to see more stars on the front row at Dior Couture Fall 2022

READ MORE HERE:

‘Avatar’ Stars Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Celebrate ‘The Tree of Life’ at Dior

Cartier Celebrates Precious Garage Instillation at NYFW With Zoe Saldana and Troye Sivan

Dior Couture Fall 2022