Zoe Saldana, Eiza González and Naomi Watts Front Star-studded Crowd at Fendi

TALKING PROJECTS: It might be cliché to say an actor is “fresh off” a project — but it’s possibly never been more true than in Zoe Saldana’s case at Thursday’s Fendi couture show.

“We just wrapped on Tuesday and our wrap party was yesterday,” she said of finishing the much buzzed about Jacques Audiard film “Emilia Perez.” The film costars Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramirez. The trio have spent months in France — and hit up other fashion shows — filming the musical.

“I do sing — and in Spanish,” Saldana said of taking on a new challenge. “There’s a lot of transformation. There’s a lot of real-life themes, sort of packed together with surrealism. It’s really special.”

“It was honestly a bucket list item that I can finally check because I’ve been a fan of [Audiard’s] work since I was a teenager,” she said, singing the praises of the “Sisters Brothers” director. “I just admire his writing, his editing and his directing. But nothing prepared me to be completely enamored with his character as a person.”

Fendi artistic director Kim Jones dressed Saldana for the Oscars in a pleated lace gown. “It was such an honor,” she said of the dress. “So coming back here and witnessing the show is like my dream.”

She’s heading into promotion for her CIA-set series “Lioness,” costarring Nicole Kidman, next week and she plans to wear Fendi on the red carpet and at other promotional events.

Eiza González stars in the upcoming Netflix drama “Three Body Problem,” based on the sci-fi book trilogy of the same name.

“I was a huge fan of the books. I read the books; I couldn’t believe it. I really just thought, ‘You know, this needs to exist in the zeitgeist.,’” she said of the time-bending book series. Friends Peter Dinklage, who worked with producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on “Game of Thrones,” recommended working with the duo and Rosamund Pike joined as an executive producer. “So it couldn’t have been more perfect. Everything was just sort of alchemy, and it worked.” The show will premiere in January.

She recently wrapped “Ash,” a mystery with Aaron Paul shot in New Zealand. “We worked for months,” she said. “It was genuinely one of the most intense — I mean, it was gratifying but also terrifying at the same time, and really challenging.”

The actress is on pause for the moment, in part due to the writers’ strike in the U.S., and in part to take some much needed rest, she added.

It’s been a few months of milestones for Naomi Watts. She recently married longtime love Billy Crudup, and celebrated the 100th birthday of her grandmother. “We celebrated just outside of London and she got a letter from the king, which was quite lovely,” she shared. Watts remained mum on any honeymoon plans, but said the two are “very happy” post nuptials.

She stars in the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s hit series “Feud,” with Chloë Sevigny. The show explores Truman Capote’s legendary socialite “swans.” She plays Babe Paley.

“It’s really visiting an era that is no longer in existence, that’s full of glamour and fantastic juicy stories,” she said of the ’60s-set series. “Lots of fashion.”

The trio were in the front row along with Lily James and Camila Cabello. Cabello has been in Paris for fashion week, hitting up several shows and taking long walks around the city in the evening. “I’d love to live over here some time, it’s so different,” she said.

Cabello also snapped photos with Shakira, who made a last minute entrance, while Cardi B posed for photos with Donatella Versace, who has been showing support for the Italian brands at Paris Fashion Week, including Valentino’s Wednesday night show and Fendi.