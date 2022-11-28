×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads

Business

Black Friday Weekend Gives Retailers Hope, No Guarantees on Days Ahead

Fashion

Couturier Renato Balestra Dies at 98

Zoe Saldaña Goes Minimalist in Purple Lafayette 148 Slip Dress for ‘The View’ Arrival

The actress is in the midst of promoting her new movie "Avatar: The Way of Water."

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Zoe Saldana is seen outside "The View" on November 28, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Schiaparelli’s satin corset and wool pants. Alaïa gloves; Givenchy pumps. Boucheron Serpent Bohème Solarité multimotif hoop earrings, set with round diamonds, on yellow gold.
Monot’s polyester dress. Boucheron Maillons necklace, from Paris, Vu du 26 high jewelry collection, set with quartz, pavéd with diamonds, on yellow gold; Vendorafa 18-karat yellow gold dome ring; Bulgari Serpenti Viper ring in 18k yellow gold with diamonds; David Yurman ring in 18k yellow gold with pavé diamonds; Anita Ko gold ring; Delfina Delettrez 18k gold, white diamond and akoya pearl ring; Hamilton Jewelers 18k rose gold ring; Saldaña’s own gold ring, worn throughout.
Alaïa’s velvet viscose turtleneck, pants, gloves and boots.
Alexandre Vauthier’s stretch jersey dress, leggings, gloves and boots. Boucheron’s Serpent Bohème Solarité multimotif hoop earrings, set with round diamonds, on yellow gold.
View ALL 9 Photos

Zoe Saldaña arrived at the studios for ABC’s “The View” on Monday, wearing a purple slip dress.

The actress wore a minimalist purple slip dress from Lafayette 148 with a black blazer coat and brown pumps. She accessorized the look with several rings.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Zoe Saldana is seen outside "The View" on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Zoe Saldaña is seen outside “The View.” GC Images

For makeup, she went for a television-ready look with a hint of rose blush, light eyeshadow and a ruby-red lip. For hair, she parted it down the center and went for a loose, wavy style.

Related Galleries

Saldaña is now promoting her new film “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“‘Avatar,’ it’s just my baby. It’s everybody’s baby. And to see this baby now being a teenager, like a young adult and getting to share it with the world is just… I felt like this day would never come and it’s finally here,” she said in an interview with WWD.

Saldaña has managed to solidify herself as a sci-fi movie star with additional roles in the “Avengers” and “Star Trek” franchises. Between her role in the first “Avatar” movie and two “Avengers” films, she’s been in three of the five top-earning movies of all time.

Her success at the movie box office is also translating to success on the small screen. Her Netflix miniseries “From Scratch” is one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows for 2022.

Outside of another successful year for her film career, Saldaña has also found time for some fashionable moments this year. At Dior’s fall 2022 couture show in July, she attended with her relative Eli Saldaña.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a sequel to the 2009 Blockbuster hit “Avatar.” The science fiction film, directed by James Cameron, debuts in theaters on Dec. 16. The sequel stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Hot Summer Bags

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zoe Saldaña Pops in Purple Slip Dress at ‘The View’ Studios

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad