Zoe Saldaña’s Standout Looks From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Press Tour

The actress has been on a nonstop outfit spree as she promotes the sequel to "Avatar."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1754 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Zoe Saldaña during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 28, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Actress Zoe Saldaña during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 28. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Zoe Saldaña is enjoying her promotional tour for “Avatar: The Way of Water” in style. Although the actress only had one day in New York City to promote the film, she made the most of it and didn’t repeat a single look.

From Gucci to Michael Kors Collection, Saldaña successfully pulled off her television appearances while going through as many outfit changes as a lead in a stage production.

This is just the beginning of Saldaña’s looks as she continues to promote the film, and if her recent appearances in New York are any indicator of what to expect, she won’t disappoint in the style department.

Saldaña worked with stylist Petra Flannery for her promotional tour.

WWD has rounded up the recent looks she donned to promote the film.

“Good Morning America”

Saldaña kicked off her New York press day on Monday with “Good Morning America,” where she wore a head-to-toe Gucci look from the fall 2022 collection. Saldaña did a campy take on businesswear with an oversized gray blazer, a white shirt, a skinny tie, a statement belt and a red patent leather skirt with an open slit all coordinated with black pumps.

Zoe Saldana is seen leaving Good Morning America to promote Avatar 'The Way of Water'. 28 Nov 2022 Pictured: Zoe Saldana seen leaving Good Morning America to promote Avatar:The Way of Water. Photo credit: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA921449_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Zoe Saldana is seen leaving Good Morning America in New York City to promote Avatar ‘The Way of Water’ on Nov. 28. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

“The View”

For her appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Monday, Saldaña wore a satin keyhole blouse and matching flared midi skirt in light purple from Lafayette 148. She paired the look with tan slingback stiletto heels from Christian Louboutin.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Zoe Saldana is seen outside "The View" on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Zoe Saldaña is seen outside “The View” on Nov. 28 in New York City. GC Images

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Saldaña decided to continue showing her love for Michael Kors Collection as she appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night, wearing a black hand-embroidered sequined jersey dress from the brand. She topped off the look with black open-toe strappy sandals.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1754 -- Pictured: Actress Zoe Saldaña poses backstage on Monday, November 28, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Zoe Saldaña poses backstage at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 28 in New York City. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

“Despierta America”

After enjoying New York City, Saldaña headed to South Florida to appear on “Despierta America” on Tuesday. For the occasion, the actress wore a white crepe sable jacket, matching skirt and ribbed stretch bodysuit from Michael Kors Collection. She finished off the look with a pair of black strappy spool heels. For accessories, she wore Cartier jewelry, including two sets of earrings, two rings and a watch.

DORAL, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Zoe Saldana visits "Despierta America" at Univision Studios on November 29, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldana visits “Despierta America” at Univision Studios on Nov. 29 in Doral, Florida. Getty Images
