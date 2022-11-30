Zoe Saldaña’s Standout Looks From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Press Tour

Zoe Saldaña is enjoying her promotional tour for “Avatar: The Way of Water” in style. Although the actress only had one day in New York City to promote the film, she made the most of it and didn’t repeat a single look.

From Gucci to Michael Kors Collection, Saldaña successfully pulled off her television appearances while going through as many outfit changes as a lead in a stage production.

This is just the beginning of Saldaña’s looks as she continues to promote the film, and if her recent appearances in New York are any indicator of what to expect, she won’t disappoint in the style department.

Saldaña worked with stylist Petra Flannery for her promotional tour.

WWD has rounded up the recent looks she donned to promote the film.

“Good Morning America”

Saldaña kicked off her New York press day on Monday with “Good Morning America,” where she wore a head-to-toe Gucci look from the fall 2022 collection. Saldaña did a campy take on businesswear with an oversized gray blazer, a white shirt, a skinny tie, a statement belt and a red patent leather skirt with an open slit all coordinated with black pumps.

Zoe Saldana is seen leaving Good Morning America in New York City to promote Avatar ‘The Way of Water’ on Nov. 28. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

“The View”

For her appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Monday, Saldaña wore a satin keyhole blouse and matching flared midi skirt in light purple from Lafayette 148. She paired the look with tan slingback stiletto heels from Christian Louboutin.

Zoe Saldaña is seen outside “The View” on Nov. 28 in New York City. GC Images

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Saldaña decided to continue showing her love for Michael Kors Collection as she appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night, wearing a black hand-embroidered sequined jersey dress from the brand. She topped off the look with black open-toe strappy sandals.

Zoe Saldaña poses backstage at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 28 in New York City. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

“Despierta America”

After enjoying New York City, Saldaña headed to South Florida to appear on “Despierta America” on Tuesday. For the occasion, the actress wore a white crepe sable jacket, matching skirt and ribbed stretch bodysuit from Michael Kors Collection. She finished off the look with a pair of black strappy spool heels. For accessories, she wore Cartier jewelry, including two sets of earrings, two rings and a watch.