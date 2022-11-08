×
Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Zoey Deutch Wears Flared Coach Minidress With Floral Details for CFDA Fashion Awards

The Coach ambassador wore a look from the brand's spring 2023 collection.

Janelle Monae
Vera Wang
Zoe Deutch and Stuart Vevers
Paloma Elsesser
Zoey Deutch joined Coach creative director Stuart Vevers in New York on Monday for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. She wore a black flared minidress from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

The vintage-inspired look was minimally adorned with two pastel-yellow sunflower embellishments around the high-neck collar with bow-tied silhouette.

Zoey Deutch attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

The thigh-high skirt of the dress flared down to a petal-like yellow threaded hem, featuring additional sunflower patchwork.

Deutch coordinated the look with Mary Jane shoes, as seen in the Coach spring 2023 runway show.

Zoey Deutch attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

Deutch accessorized with a single bracelet and a black leather clutch.

Coach recently tapped Deutch to star in the brand’s 2022 holiday campaign alongside Jennifer Lopez and Chan-Young Yoon. For the campaign photoshoot, directed by Anton Gottlob, she wore a monogram bucket hat, debuted the brand’s heart-shaped crimson leather crossbody bag and wore an oversize cream fleece jacket as well.

Her latest role in “Not Okay” had also garnered attention. Deutch led as “Danni Sanders,” a Millennial navigating the digital age of social and influencer media as an aspiring writer.

In an interview with WWD, she reflected on the portrayal of her character. “She is misguided and she makes a lot of bad decisions, and I think she is a real product of her environment. And I think she is the smoke, not the fire,” Deutch said. “I think the part about her that makes her, in other people’s eyes, unlikable, is that she’s lacking self-awareness. So that was the quality of her that I was really tapping into. None of it is initially coming from malicious intent and it isn’t calculated. She’s not a sociopath. She’s just completely privileged, entitled and has no self-awareness.”

