Zoey Deutch Dazzles in Elie Saab for ‘Not Okay’ Premiere in New York City

Zoey Deutch had a standout fashion moment during the premiere of her latest movie, “Not Okay.”

On Thursday, the actress walked the red carpet in New York City wearing a blue ruched dress by Elie Saab with dramatic ruffle detail on the sleeves and a plunging neckline. The look was from the label’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the dress with matching blue Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Deutch was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who also works with the likes of Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried and Viola Davis.

She has stepped out in some of the most stylish getups this week while promoting her new movie, wearing creations from labels like Valentino, Moschino, Armani and Matthew Bruch, among others.

Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien attend the “Not Okay” New York premiere at Angelika Film Center. WireImage

“Not Okay,” which premieres Friday on Hulu, follows the story of a desperate influencer named Danni Sanders who fakes a trip to Paris to earn more followers, but gets caught up in a lie when a terrorist attack occurs and people mistakenly assume she is one of the survivors.

The movie also stars Dylan O’Brien of “Teen Wolf,” Nadia Alexander and Karan Soni, among others, who also joined Deutch on the red carpet. The movie’s director, Quinn Shephard, also posed for pictures alongside the cast.

Karan Soni, Matthew Greenfield, Quinn Shephard, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Nadia Alexander and Sarah Yarkin attend the “Not Okay” New York Premiere at Angelika Film Center. WireImage

Earlier this year, O’Brien and Deutch starred in the crime drama “The Outfit,” which follows a Chicago-based tailor whose primary customer base is a family of gangsters.

The actress gained recognition for starring in movies such as “Before I Fall,” “Everybody Wants Some!!” and Netflix’s “The Politician” and “Set It Up.”