Zoey Deutch Wears Valentino Minidress With Silver Beaded Details on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Zoey Deutch is continuing her press-tour style streak with another standout look.

The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night to promote her new Hulu dark comedy “Not Okay.” For the occasion, Deutch wore a black Valentino minidress with silver beaded embellishments from the design house’s fall 2022 promenade collection.

During the appearance, Deutch gave insight into the film’s plot.

“‘Not Okay’ is a satire about a girl named Danni Sanders who fakes a trip on Instagram to Paris to impress her coworker,” she said. “While she’s allegedly there, a terrorist attack happens and she lies and says that she survives it. And it’s the unraveling of the lie and her finding out the hard way that the internet loves a takedown.”

Zoey Deutch on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

For the “Not Okay” press tour, Deutch has had several memorable style moments. Some of her press tour looks include a hot pink sequined minidress from Valentino she wore at a screening in Los Angeles, a vintage blue Moschino galaxy print dress at a New York screening and a violet-hued, ruched dress with ruffle detailing from Elie Saab at the New York premiere.

In addition to talking about the new film, Deutch also spoke to Fallon about her role in the 2012 film, “The Amazing Spider-Man,” where she appeared in a short scene that was ultimately cut from the final movie.

“I played girl in the bathroom who got attacked by the lizard coming out of the toilet in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’” she said. “Maybe there wasn’t an immediate clap because I was actually credited as ‘Gossip Girl.’ So maybe that’s more of what you recognized me as. But I was in one scene. It was one scene, I had no lines and I was so excited and for whatever reason they used that scene as the teaser at Comic-Con, so people thought I had a big part and kept saying to me like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the star of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’’ but I went to the theaters and I was cut out of the movie.”

“Not Okay” is streaming on Hulu.