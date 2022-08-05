×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Moncler Accelerates Footwear Development

Beauty

The Ashton Kutcher, PepsiCo-backed Start-up Redefining Hydration Through Scent

Business

Khaite ‘Evaluating Investment Options,’ Looks to Next Stage

Zoey Deutch Wears Valentino Minidress With Silver Beaded Details on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The actress appeared on the late night show to promote her new film “Not Okay.”

Zoey Deutch during an interview with
Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress
Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress
Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress
Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress
View ALL 4 Photos

Zoey Deutch is continuing her press-tour style streak with another standout look.

The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night to promote her new Hulu dark comedy “Not Okay.” For the occasion, Deutch wore a black Valentino minidress with silver beaded embellishments from the design house’s fall 2022 promenade collection.

During the appearance, Deutch gave insight into the film’s plot.

“‘Not Okay’ is a satire about a girl named Danni Sanders who fakes a trip on Instagram to Paris to impress her coworker,” she said. “While she’s allegedly there, a terrorist attack happens and she lies and says that she survives it. And it’s the unraveling of the lie and her finding out the hard way that the internet loves a takedown.”

Related Galleries

Zoey Deutch poses backstage on Thursday, August 4, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Zoey Deutch on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

For the “Not Okay” press tour, Deutch has had several memorable style moments. Some of her press tour looks include a hot pink sequined minidress from Valentino she wore at a screening in Los Angeles, a vintage blue Moschino galaxy print dress at a New York screening and a violet-hued, ruched dress with ruffle detailing from Elie Saab at the New York premiere.

In addition to talking about the new film, Deutch also spoke to Fallon about her role in the 2012 film, “The Amazing Spider-Man,” where she appeared in a short scene that was ultimately cut from the final movie.

“I played girl in the bathroom who got attacked by the lizard coming out of the toilet in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’” she said. “Maybe there wasn’t an immediate clap because I was actually credited as ‘Gossip Girl.’ So maybe that’s more of what you recognized me as. But I was in one scene. It was one scene, I had no lines and I was so excited and for whatever reason they used that scene as the teaser at Comic-Con, so people thought I had a big part and kept saying to me like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the star of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’’ but I went to the theaters and I was cut out of the movie.”

“Not Okay” is streaming on Hulu.

Zoey Deutch during an interview on Thursday, August 4, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Zoey Deutch on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im
Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Hot Summer Bags

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zoey Deutch Shimmers in Valentino Minidress

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad