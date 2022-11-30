Zoey Deutch Channels the Iconic Tiffany & Co. Blue Box in Flowing Carolina Herrera Gown to ‘Something from Tiffany’s’ Premiere

Zoey Deutch arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the premiere of her new movie “Something from Tiffany’s,” wearing a Tiffany-blue dress by Carolina Herrera.

Deutch’s strapless silhouette incorporated balloon sleeves, a small ribbon detail on the bodice and a flowing train.

Zoey Deutch attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Something From Tiffany’s.” Getty Images

The dress Deutch selected was from the brand’s pre-fall 2020 collection. Wes Gordon described his line to WWD as “a little ‘Green Acres’ and Eva Gabor, a little bit of the high-city glamour mixed with some country wit.”

Deutch accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a diamond ribbon headpin, diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet and a diamond ring.

To create her look for the premiere, Deutch worked with Elizabeth Stewart, who is also the stylist to Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis.

Zoey Deutch attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Something From Tiffany’s.” Getty Images

For makeup, Deutch went for a red carpet-ready look, featuring a glossy nude lip, blush, eye-popping mascara and earth-tone eyeshadow. For hair, she had it parted down the center and done in a loose wavy style accented by her diamond hairpin.

Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Something From Tiffany’s.” Getty Images

In addition to her new holiday-themed movie, Deutch is also starring in Coach’s whimsical holiday campaign alongside Jennifer Lopez and Chan-Young Yoon. The new campaign sees Deutch playing in the snow around a dinosaur-shaped Christmas tree and holiday gift boxes.

Earlier this month, Deutch also attended the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a flared Coach minidress with floral details.

“Something from Tiffany’s” tells the story of a young woman whose romantic life takes a turn when she receives an engagement ring meant for somebody else. The film stars Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Leah Jeffries, Shay Mitchell and Ray Nicholson. The film premieres on Prime Video on Dec. 9.