To celebrate the countless hours of handcrafted excellence of Zuhair Murad’s Paris and Beirut couture ateliers, the Lebanese couturier is the subject of a new book featured in the 2020-2021 catalogue of luxury publisher Assouline.

Written by journalist and fashion critic Alexander Fury, with a foreword by Babeth Djian, editorial director and founder of Numéro magazine, the 288-page tome is part of the publisher’s Legends collection and retraces the couturier’s career dressing celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Kylie Minogue and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The book includes more than 500 illustrations, bringing to life the intricate work required to give life to silhouettes he sees as “a personal extension of myself and a display of the dedication, talent and skill that fills my atelier,” as Murad says.

Through his inspirations, runway looks and red-carpet moments, accompanied by quotes by editors and his famous clients, some of his most memorable collections highlight the relationship between Murad and the clients he views as embodiments of his ideal of a strong, powerful and distinctly contemporary woman.

Assouline’s Zuhair Murad will be published on Oct. 1 and available from the publisher’s web site and selected retailers.