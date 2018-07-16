“I’d been living in L.A. for the last year, and I felt like New York had such a need for a space where it can be just an oasis to take care of yourself,” said @cleanfooddirtycity of creating @clean.market, an upscale holistic wellness center in NYC. A market in the front of the shop sells a mix of clean beauty and skin products and apothecary-style items, while a cafe-style functional food and tonic bar is set up in the middle of the space, serving lattes and superfood smoothies. See more photos of the space on WWD.com. #wwdeye
“We don’t fight because we are just friends and respectful of each other’s projects. Max is even producing my solo album...I think what keeps us together is five o’clock white wine time,” said singer/songwriter @iamalexwinston of working with friend @alexmaax on their new EP “Crown.” Together they make up pop duo @postprecious, and their new EP is inspired by Hershenow’s devotion to the gay dance party scene. Head to WWD.com to read more about how these two artists came together. #wwdeye (📷: @dandoperalski)
@zoeisabellakravitz has been named the new international face and spokesperson of Black Opium, the women’s fragrance from @yslbeauty. The 29-year-old actress and musician, who has already served as the global ambassador of YSL makeup, will appear in the new campaign debuting on August 18. Get all the details on WWD.com . #wwdbeauty (📷: @zefashioninsider)
Influence mastermind Kylie Jenner and her cosmetics empire are going strong. But how might the surprise announcement that’s she’s no longer enhancing her lip affect her business? @hernameislex investigates. Link in bio. #wwdbeauty
Replete with 🔥 detail and a logo name tag, the Prada camp shirt began as a bold style statement on Pusha T at Governors Ball in early June. Now, it’s emerged as a favorite amongst street-style stars throughout the past month’s men’s collections, writes WWD Eye Editor @leighen. The flame-licked shirt also found a home on the one and only Jeff Goldblum, and seems to be the favorite for fashion gents this summer. And who can blame them? It works with track pants and Chanel sneakers, black trousers and bold glasses or worn open with a T-shirt and sneakers. But a winner may have been crowned. Per stylist Marc Goehring, himself a wearer of the look, #jeffgoldblumworeitbetter. #wwdeye #wwdmens
Exclusive: @longchamp is planning to stage its first official runway show at New York Fashion Week this fall. The French leather goods firm has expanded into ready-to-wear as part of its repositioning as a lifestyle brand. The show, scheduled for September 8, will also cap the brand’s 70th anniversary celebration. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdnews #wwdfashion (📷: @dominiquemaitre)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex undertook their first overseas engagement as a married couple in Dublin. The trip included multiple events and outfits changes, including this black dress by @emiliawickstead that Meghan Markle wore for a party at the British Ambassador’s home. #wwdfashion #royals