Replete with 🔥 detail and a logo name tag, the Prada camp shirt began as a bold style statement on Pusha T at Governors Ball in early June. Now, it’s emerged as a favorite amongst street-style stars throughout the past month’s men’s collections, writes WWD Eye Editor @leighen. The flame-licked shirt also found a home on the one and only Jeff Goldblum, and seems to be the favorite for fashion gents this summer. And who can blame them? It works with track pants and Chanel sneakers, black trousers and bold glasses or worn open with a T-shirt and sneakers. But a winner may have been crowned. Per stylist Marc Goehring, himself a wearer of the look, #jeffgoldblumworeitbetter. #wwdeye #wwdmens