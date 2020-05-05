@TomFord sent a letter to the @CFDA membership in which he addressed the coronavirus impact on the industry. ⁣ ⁣ “The challenges we are experiencing truly are unprecedented.” Ford wrote. He said that part of the CFDA’s mission now is to provide information and support “to ensure that as many businesses survive this pandemic as possible.”⁣ ⁣ Ford noted that as the economy begins to open up, companies will have to adapt to a landscape in which once-standard practices no longer work. “Brands need to make adjustments to their retail stores to create safe environments for employees and customers,” he said.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: Bridget Foley — #wwdfashion #tomford #cfda