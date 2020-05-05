Zoom parties with friends have become our new normal. Most times we’re staring at each other while drinking wine but why not spice it up and pull out those old glow sticks from Halloween, put on a fun bold sequin top from A.L.C, Cinq à Sept or Fila, throw your hair up into a funky do and channel Lady Gaga with a dramatic eye and party with friends — remotely, of course.
14 Tops That Pair Well With Glow Sticks for Your Next Zoom Rave
From graphic shirts to sequin tops, make your next Zoom party a rave.
