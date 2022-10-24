×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Remodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina Porizkova

Fashion

Looking at Karl Lagerfeld From All Angles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm

Across New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week, emerging and established designers amped up the bridal fashion with statement-making sleeves and gloves to complete the full look.

By
Ari Stark, Emily Mercer
Plus Icon
Christie Nicole Bridal Fall 2023
Kaviar Gauche Bridal Fall 2023
Halfpenny London Bridal Fall 2023
Sébastien Luke Bridal Fall 2023
Scorcesa Bridal Fall 2023
View ALL 19 Photos

Although the number of nuptial ceremonies forecast for 2023 is expected to dip slightly from this year’s post-pandemic high, the wedding dress market remains white hot, as proven by the collections shown during New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week. 

Sex and sizzle in the form of flesh-baring has dominated the fashion conversation of late, but sometimes what is concealed can be just as, if not more titillating than, what is revealed. This season, designers diverted attention to the arm, choosing this appendage as their chosen canvas on which to unleash bold creative strokes.

Gloves — an accessory steeped in wedding-day etiquette — reigned, but unconventional materials and playful proportions similar to those spotted on the spring runways of Prabal Gurung, Simone Rocha and Bottega Veneta were used to buck tradition, further aligning trends in bridal with those in ready-to-wear.

Related Galleries

London-based label Halfpenny, for example, offset the sweetness of a tulle mermaid gown with utilitarian-looking gloves more suited to construction work than a walk down the aisle. Elsewhere, Katherine Polk of Houghton went for kink, accessorizing many of the frocks from her size-inclusive line with slick latex pairs while Badgley Mischka gave brides in need of “something blue” the perfect opera-length option.

Eccentric sleeve treatments were equally plentiful. From billowy leg-of-mutton styles at Honor and Dana Harel to bell-shaped ones at Inbar Freiman, a whiff of Elizabethan flamboyance ran throughout that would enable these dresses to fit right in amid the collection of objects on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England.”

The Tudors knew architectural armwear could be useful when trying to leave a lasting impression. Sydney-based designer Christie Nicole agreed. “I feel a dramatic sleeve takes the design to that next level,” she said. For her most recent “Adele” collection, Nicole offered variations on the elasticated detachable sleeves that have become a signature, striking a chord with clients wishing for a customizable look. “I’m finding some brides love a sleeve to cover up and then others love it as a fashion statement.” Either way, she said, “My brides definitely take a risk.”

 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Hot Summer Bags

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm as Sleeve Treatments Reign

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad