While the holidays may look different this season, give yourself something to look forward to with these fashionable looks that are still easy to wear for at-home celebrations.

10. Louis Vuitton Men’s Tapestry Monogram Sweatshirt

11. Monse Sequined Jersey Mock-Neck Top

13. Ralph Lauren Velvet Sport Coat, Classic Barathea Trouser, Dress Shirt, Formal Bow Tie and Linen Formal Pocket Square

17. Ermenegildo Zegna #UsetheExisting Achill Farm tuxedo suit