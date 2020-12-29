Lafayette 148

Lafayette148

Courtesy

While the holidays may look different this season, give yourself something to look forward to with these fashionable looks that are still easy to wear for at-home celebrations.

1. Bari Lynn Crown Headband

Bari Lynn

A Bari Lynn headband.  Courtesy

2. Bottega Veneta Dress

Bottega Veneta

Dress by Bottega Veneta.  Courtesy

3. Cartier Maillon de Cartier Watch

The Maillon de Cartier watch.  Courtesy

4. Dior Men Jacket, Shirt, Pants, Socks, Tie, Slippers and Earring

Dior

Dior Men by Kim Jones  Courtesy

5. Dries Van Noten Feather-Trimmed Chiffon Top

Dries van Noten

A look from Dries Van Noten.  Courtesy

6. Lafayette 148 Glimmering Weave Luciana Pleated Dress

Lafayette 148

A Lafayette 148 design.  Courtesy

7. Lelet NY Dot Dot Crystal Crown 

LeLet NY

Lelet NY’s Dot Dot Crystal crown.  Courtesy

8. Michael Kors Collection Tie-neck Cape Dress

Tie-neck cape dress from the Michael Kors Collection.  Courtesy

9. Marina Moscone Twist Cutout Satin Midi Dress

Marina Moscone’s satin midi dress.  Courtesy

10. Louis Vuitton Men’s Tapestry Monogram Sweatshirt

Louis Vuitton’s men’s tapestry monogram sweatshirt.  Courtesy

11. Monse Sequined Jersey Mock-Neck Top

Monse’s sequined jersey mock-neck top.  Courtesy

12. Paul Stuart Blue Velvet Smoking Jacket

Paul Smith

Paul Smith’s blue velvet smoking jacket.  Courtesy

13. Ralph Lauren Velvet Sport Coat, Classic Barathea Trouser, Dress Shirt, Formal Bow Tie and Linen Formal Pocket Square

Ralph Lauren

Look by Ralph LaurenCourtesy

14. Sandy Liang Mimi Dress

Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang’s Mimi dress.  Courtesy

15. Silke London Silk Hair Wrap 

Silke London

Silke London’s hair wrap.  Courtesy

16. Zaxie Suga Mama Open Collar CZ Statement Necklace

Zaxie

Zaxie’s Suga Mama open collar statement necklace.  Courtesy

17. Ermenegildo Zegna #UsetheExisting Achill Farm tuxedo suit

Zenga

Ermenegildo Zegna’s Achill Farm tuxedo suit.  Courtesy

18. 16 Arlington Red Billie Feather-trimmed Sequined Crepe Minidress

16Arlington

16 Arlington’s sequined crepe minidress.  Courtesy

19. Marine Serre Regenerated Curtains Skirt

Marine Serre

Marine Serre’s curtains skirt.  Courtesy

20. Guess Jaden Top

Guess

Guess’ jaden top.  Courtesy

21. Hermès Reindeer tie

Hermès’ Reindeer tie.  Coutesy

22. Khaite Lorie Flounced Leopard-Print Velvet Dress

Khaite

Khaite’s lorie flounced velvet dress.  Courtesy

23. Miu Miu Dress

Miu Miu

A dress by Miu MiuCourtesy

24. PH5 Emma Wavy Crop Tank Top With Sequins

PH5

PH5’s Emma Wavy cropped tank top with sequins.  Courtesy

25. Ranjana Khan Eloisa Earrings 

Ranjana Khan

Ranjana Khan’s Eloisa’s earrings.  Courtesy

26. Rebecca Vallance Bow Minidress

Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance’s bow minidress.  Courtesy

 

27. Givenchy Slim-Fit Tuxedo 

GIvenchy

Givenchy’s slim-fit tuxedo.  Courtesy

Givenchy khaite Lafayette 148 Miu Miu Monse Ralph Lauren
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus