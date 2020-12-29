While the holidays may look different this season, give yourself something to look forward to with these fashionable looks that are still easy to wear for at-home celebrations.
1. Bari Lynn Crown Headband
2. Bottega Veneta Dress
3. Cartier Maillon de Cartier Watch
4. Dior Men Jacket, Shirt, Pants, Socks, Tie, Slippers and Earring
5. Dries Van Noten Feather-Trimmed Chiffon Top
6. Lafayette 148 Glimmering Weave Luciana Pleated Dress
7. Lelet NY Dot Dot Crystal Crown
8. Michael Kors Collection Tie-neck Cape Dress
9. Marina Moscone Twist Cutout Satin Midi Dress
10. Louis Vuitton Men’s Tapestry Monogram Sweatshirt
11. Monse Sequined Jersey Mock-Neck Top
12. Paul Stuart Blue Velvet Smoking Jacket
13. Ralph Lauren Velvet Sport Coat, Classic Barathea Trouser, Dress Shirt, Formal Bow Tie and Linen Formal Pocket Square
14. Sandy Liang Mimi Dress
15. Silke London Silk Hair Wrap
16. Zaxie Suga Mama Open Collar CZ Statement Necklace
17. Ermenegildo Zegna #UsetheExisting Achill Farm tuxedo suit
18. 16 Arlington Red Billie Feather-trimmed Sequined Crepe Minidress
19. Marine Serre Regenerated Curtains Skirt
20. Guess Jaden Top
21. Hermès Reindeer tie
22. Khaite Lorie Flounced Leopard-Print Velvet Dress
23. Miu Miu Dress
24. PH5 Emma Wavy Crop Tank Top With Sequins
25. Ranjana Khan Eloisa Earrings
26. Rebecca Vallance Bow Minidress