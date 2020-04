In the midst of trying to salvage their businesses, some of fashion’s most progressive designers are reexamining their part in the climate catastrophe. ⁣ ⁣ What they can — and can’t — afford to do better with the mounting economic challenges of COVID-19, which has also exposed deep societal inequality, bringing into focus how much of a luxury sustainability is. ⁣ ⁣ The fashion industry was inching toward change. More than 90 brands signed onto the U.N. Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman Bernard Arnault hired Stella McCartney as his sustainability adviser, upcycling had become more than just a novelty on the runway, even the Oscars red carpet made a show of trying to go more green.⁣ ⁣ But on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, when it’s taken us weeks of being quarantined in our homes for the air quality from Los Angeles to New Delhi to be the best it’s been in 40 years, clearly it wasn’t enough.⁣ ⁣ “Our planet was screaming at us, and we were trying to listen, but now the planet is showing us, you gotta stop and slow down, even me,” said Eileen Fisher, a pioneer in ethical fashion and the 2019 CFDA Positive Change award winner. ⁣ ⁣ For other progressive designers, the pandemic has meant hard choices, which will ultimately impact labor forces and supply chains. “We can’t keep feeding a beast we know will be the end of us,” said Mara Hoffman, who canceled production of her fall collection. “Nobody should be planning to get back to normal. If we want to see change…what do we promise as humanity we do not go back to?”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @boothmoore 📸: @shutterstocknow