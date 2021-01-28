A top by Ports 1961.

1. Ports 1961 Dress

Ports 1961 Dress, $1,563: Celebrate Feb. 14 in Ports 1961’s new Valentine’s Day cotton dress.

A dress by Ports 1961.  Courtesy photo

2. Marla Aaron Heart Lock Charm

Marla Aaron heart lock charm, $615: Lock your heart away with Marla Aaron’s baby heart 14k gold lock charm.

Marla Aaron’s heart lock charm.  Courtesy photo

3. Araks Beatrice Bralette Mauve

Araks Beatrice bralette mauve, $103: Lingerie and Valentine’s Day go hand in hand. 

Araks’ Beatrice bralette in mauve.

4. Araks Aaron Panty Mauve

Araks Aaron Panty Mauve, $70: Complete the Valentine’s set with Araks’ mauve panty.

Araks’ Aaron panty in mauve.  Courtesy photo

5. Alexander McQueen Women’s White Tread Slick Boots Detailed With Printed Rose and Lip Motifs

Alexander McQueen women’s white tread slick boots detailed with printed rose and lip motifs, $730: Alexander McQueen’s classic tread slick boots, with a feminine twist.

Alexander McQueen women’s white tread slick boots detailed with printed rose and lip motifs.  Courtesy photo

6. Roxanne Assoulin Bracelet

Roxanne Assoulin bracelet, $45: Say what you mean with Roxanne Assoulin’s Camp bracelet.

Roxanne Assoulin bracelet.  Courtesy photo

7. Doraemon x Gucci wool sweater

Doraemon x Gucci wool sweater, $1,700: The gift of nostalgia from Gucci x Doraemon.

Doraemon x Gucci wool sweater.  Courtesy photo

8. Ambush Silver Heart Hair Cilp

Ambush silver heart hair clip, $108: A cute hair clip for your girl.

Ambush’s silver heart hair clip.  Courtesy photo

9. Olivia von Halle Mimi Silk Robe

Olivia von Halle Mimi silk robe, $548: Treat yourself or your loved one with Olivia von Halle’s silk robe.

Olivia von Halle’s Mimi silk robe.  Courtesy photo

10. Marni Light Screw Earrings

Marni Light Screw earrings, $290: A fashionable gift from Marni.

Marni’s Light Screw earrings.  Courtesy photo

11. LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane Fancy Eye Mask

LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane Fancy eye mask, $110: Get some shut-eye in style with LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane’s embroidered Fancy eye mask.

LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane’s Fancy eye mask.  Courtesy photo

12. GCDS Muse Heart Bag

GCDS Muse Heart bag, $176.32: A cute bag for her.

GCDS’ Muse Heart bag.  Courtesy photo

13. Alison Lou Heart-shaped Blue Topaz Cocktail Ring

Alison Lou heart-shaped blue topaz cocktail ring, $1,485: Alison Lou’s playful jewelry is a special and timeless gift.

Alison Lou’s heart-shaped blue topaz cocktail ring.  Courtesy photo

14. Natasha Zinko Orange Heart Print Slipper Slides

Natasha Zinko Orange Heart Print Slipper Slides, $365: A cozy gift for days spent quarantining.

Natasha Zinko’s orange heart print slipper slides.  Courtesy photo

15. Chopova Lowena Vintage Heart-Charm Chain Necklace

Chopova Lowena vintage heart-charm chain necklace, $275: Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena’s ’90s-inspired silver necklace is the perfect gift for your fashion-forward loved one.

Chopova Lowena’s vintage heart-charm chain necklace.  Courtesy photo

16. Jil Sander Bracelet by Lucie and Luke Meier

Jil Sander Bracelet by Lucie and Luke Meier, $650: You can never go wrong with jewelry, or Jil Sander’s brass metal chain bracelet with sphere pendant.

Jil Sander’s bracelet by Lucie and Luke Meier.  Courtesy photo

17. La Perla Bandeau Bra in Pink Lycra With Embroidered Tulle

La Perla’s Bandeau bra in pink Lycra with embroidered tulle, $2,750: A pretty-in-pink, treat yourself moment from La Perla.

La Perla’s Bandeau bra in pink Lycra with embroidered tulle.  Courtesy photo

18. La Perla Brazilian Brief in Pink Lycra With Embroidered Tulle

La Perla Brazilian brief in pink Lycra with embroidered tulle, $1,600: And to complete the set.

La Perla’s Brazilian brief in pink Lycra with embroidered tulle.  Courtesy photo

19. Daniela Salcedo 18k Yellow Gold Stout Chunky Triple Heart Earring

Daniela Salcedo 18k yellow gold stout chunky triple heart earring, $7,987: An extravagant gift for your earlobes.

Daniela Salcedo’s 18k yellow gold stout chunky triple heart earring.  Courtesy photo

20. Mansur Gavriel bag

Mansur Gavriel bag, $395: Mansur Gavriel’s Italian shearling blush mini bucket bag has a blush lamb interior.

Mansur Gavriel bag.  Courtesy photo

21. Anita Ko Tennis Bracelet

Anita Ko tennis bracelet, $37,700: Anita Ko’s 18k gold bezeled tennis bracelet features 6.96-carat heart-shaped diamonds.

Anita Ko tennis bracelet.  Courtesy photo

22. Bottega Veneta Clutch

Bottega Veneta clutch, $1,980: Bottega Veneta’s popular clutch in festive red is perfect for the holiday.

Bottega Veneta clutch.  Courtesy photo

23. Carbon & Hyde Sweetheart Huggies

Carbon & Hyde Sweetheart Huggies, $1,265: A special hug for your (or a loved one’s) ears in yellow gold.

Carbon & Hyde’s Sweetheart Huggies.  Courtesy photo

24. LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane Joanie Margo Set

LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane Joanie Margo set, $388: Enjoy a staycation with LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane’s pajama set.

LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane’s Joanie Margo set.  Courtesy photo

25. KKW Metallic Hearts Bundle

KKW metallic hearts bundle, $80: Kim Kardashian West’s ever-popular beauty line has launched a trio of new heart-shaped fragrances, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

KKW’s metallic hearts bundle.  Courtesy photo

26. Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Lace Bralette

Savage x Fenty candy hearts lace bralette, $39.95: Channel your inner Bad Gal with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty candy hearts lace bralette.

Savage x Fenty’s candy hearts lace bralette.  Courtesy photo

27. Saint Laurent Loulou Heart-shaped Sunglasses

Saint Laurent Loulou heart-shaped sunglasses, $450: Make a statement in Saint Laurent’s heart-shaped acetate shades.

Saint Laurent’s Loulou heart-shaped sunglasses.  Courtesy photo

28. Spinelli Kilcollin Akoya Ara Bloom Silver Earrings

Spinelli Kilcollin Akoya Ara Bloom silver earrings, $1,200: Timeless pearls for the modern girl.

Spinelli Kilcollin’s Akoya Ara Bloom silver earrings.  Courtesy photo

29. Bonbonwhims Juice Bomb Ring in Barbie Punch

Bonbonwhims Juice Bomb ring in Barbie Punch, $55, A playful candy-colored ring for your favorite person.

Bonbonwhims’ Juice Bomb ring in Barbie Punch.  Courtesy photo

30. Catbird Piece of Cake Candle

Catbird Piece of Cake Candle, $20: Have your cake and enjoy the scent, too!

Catbird’s Piece of Cake candle.  Courtesy photo

31. & Other Stories Heart Button Alpaca Blend Cardigan

& Other Stories heart button alpaca blend cardigan, $99: & Other Stories’ alpaca blend cardigan is cozy, and subtly says “I Love You” with heart buttons.

& Other Stories’ heart button alpaca blend cardigan.  Courtesy photo

32. David Yurman Heart Pendant Necklace in 18k Yellow Gold With Garnet

David Yurman heart pendant necklace in 18k yellow gold with garnet, $750: David Yurman’s 18k yellow gold with garnet heart pendant necklace is sure to put a smile on your loved one’s face.

David Yurman’s heart pendant necklace in 18k yellow gold with garnet.  Courtesy photo

33. KatKim Éternal Double 1/2 Diamond Ring

KatKim Éternal double 1/2 diamond ring, $2,280: KatKim Éternal’s double 1/2 diamond ring offers statement with style.

KatKim’s Éternal double 1/2 diamond ring.  Courtesy photo

34. Cynthia Rowley Blooms Sleep Set

Cynthia Rowley Blooms sleep set, $118: Sleep in style with Cynthia Rowley’s Blooms set.

Cynthia Rowley’s Blooms sleep set.  Courtesy photo

35. Coperni Heart-shaped Clutch Bag

Coperni heart-shaped clutch bag, $753: Emerging label Coperni’s heart-shaped clutch bag offers a romantic twist to the label’s popular bag shape.

Coperni’s heart-shaped clutch bag.  Courtesy photo

36. Love Stories Violet Bow Lace Briefs

Love Stories violet bow lace briefs, $60: A romantic lingerie set to set the mood.

Love Stories’ violet bow lace briefs.  Courtesy photo

37. Love Stories Dawn Cropped Lace Camisole

Love Stories dawn cropped lace camisole, $95: A romantic lingerie set to set the mood, part two.

Love Stories’ dawn cropped lace camisole.  Courtesy photo

38. Fox & Bond Antique 14k Victorian Guillouche Enamel & Pearl Locket

Fox & Bond antique 14k Victorian guillouche enamel and pearl locket, $6,230: Another extravagant gift for an extravagant person.

Fox & Bond’s antique 14k Victorian guillouche enamel and pearl locket.  Courtesy photo

39. Y/Project Earrings

Y/Project earrings, $209: Y/Project’s ultra-cool 3-D heart hoop earrings are a one-of-a-kind gift.

Y/Project earrings.  Courtesy photo

40. Ashley Williams Love You Earrings

Ashley Williams Love You earrings, $195: A perfect pair for your other half.

Ashley Williams’ Love You earrings.  Courtesy photo

 

 

 

