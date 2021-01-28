1. Ports 1961 Dress

Ports 1961 Dress, $1,563: Celebrate Feb. 14 in Ports 1961’s new Valentine’s Day cotton dress.

2. Marla Aaron Heart Lock Charm

Marla Aaron heart lock charm, $615: Lock your heart away with Marla Aaron’s baby heart 14k gold lock charm.

3. Araks Beatrice Bralette Mauve

Araks Beatrice bralette mauve, $103: Lingerie and Valentine’s Day go hand in hand.

Araks’ Beatrice bralette in mauve.

4. Araks Aaron Panty Mauve

Araks Aaron Panty Mauve, $70: Complete the Valentine’s set with Araks’ mauve panty.

5. Alexander McQueen Women’s White Tread Slick Boots Detailed With Printed Rose and Lip Motifs

Alexander McQueen women’s white tread slick boots detailed with printed rose and lip motifs, $730: Alexander McQueen’s classic tread slick boots, with a feminine twist.

6. Roxanne Assoulin Bracelet

Roxanne Assoulin bracelet, $45: Say what you mean with Roxanne Assoulin’s Camp bracelet.

7. Doraemon x Gucci wool sweater

Doraemon x Gucci wool sweater, $1,700: The gift of nostalgia from Gucci x Doraemon.

8. Ambush Silver Heart Hair Cilp

Ambush silver heart hair clip, $108: A cute hair clip for your girl.

9. Olivia von Halle Mimi Silk Robe

Olivia von Halle Mimi silk robe, $548: Treat yourself or your loved one with Olivia von Halle’s silk robe.

10. Marni Light Screw Earrings

Marni Light Screw earrings, $290: A fashionable gift from Marni.

11. LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane Fancy Eye Mask

LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane Fancy eye mask, $110: Get some shut-eye in style with LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane’s embroidered Fancy eye mask.

12. GCDS Muse Heart Bag

GCDS Muse Heart bag, $176.32: A cute bag for her.

13. Alison Lou Heart-shaped Blue Topaz Cocktail Ring

Alison Lou heart-shaped blue topaz cocktail ring, $1,485: Alison Lou’s playful jewelry is a special and timeless gift.

14. Natasha Zinko Orange Heart Print Slipper Slides

Natasha Zinko Orange Heart Print Slipper Slides, $365: A cozy gift for days spent quarantining.

15. Chopova Lowena Vintage Heart-Charm Chain Necklace

Chopova Lowena vintage heart-charm chain necklace, $275: Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena’s ’90s-inspired silver necklace is the perfect gift for your fashion-forward loved one.

16. Jil Sander Bracelet by Lucie and Luke Meier

Jil Sander Bracelet by Lucie and Luke Meier, $650: You can never go wrong with jewelry, or Jil Sander’s brass metal chain bracelet with sphere pendant.

17. La Perla Bandeau Bra in Pink Lycra With Embroidered Tulle

La Perla’s Bandeau bra in pink Lycra with embroidered tulle, $2,750: A pretty-in-pink, treat yourself moment from La Perla.

18. La Perla Brazilian Brief in Pink Lycra With Embroidered Tulle

La Perla Brazilian brief in pink Lycra with embroidered tulle, $1,600: And to complete the set.

19. Daniela Salcedo 18k Yellow Gold Stout Chunky Triple Heart Earring

Daniela Salcedo 18k yellow gold stout chunky triple heart earring, $7,987: An extravagant gift for your earlobes.

20. Mansur Gavriel bag

Mansur Gavriel bag, $395: Mansur Gavriel’s Italian shearling blush mini bucket bag has a blush lamb interior.

21. Anita Ko Tennis Bracelet

Anita Ko tennis bracelet, $37,700: Anita Ko’s 18k gold bezeled tennis bracelet features 6.96-carat heart-shaped diamonds.

22. Bottega Veneta Clutch

Bottega Veneta clutch, $1,980: Bottega Veneta’s popular clutch in festive red is perfect for the holiday.

23. Carbon & Hyde Sweetheart Huggies

Carbon & Hyde Sweetheart Huggies, $1,265: A special hug for your (or a loved one’s) ears in yellow gold.

24. LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane Joanie Margo Set

LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane Joanie Margo set, $388: Enjoy a staycation with LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane’s pajama set.

25. KKW Metallic Hearts Bundle

KKW metallic hearts bundle, $80: Kim Kardashian West’s ever-popular beauty line has launched a trio of new heart-shaped fragrances, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

26. Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Lace Bralette

Savage x Fenty candy hearts lace bralette, $39.95: Channel your inner Bad Gal with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty candy hearts lace bralette.

27. Saint Laurent Loulou Heart-shaped Sunglasses

Saint Laurent Loulou heart-shaped sunglasses, $450: Make a statement in Saint Laurent’s heart-shaped acetate shades.

28. Spinelli Kilcollin Akoya Ara Bloom Silver Earrings

Spinelli Kilcollin Akoya Ara Bloom silver earrings, $1,200: Timeless pearls for the modern girl.

29. Bonbonwhims Juice Bomb Ring in Barbie Punch

Bonbonwhims Juice Bomb ring in Barbie Punch, $55, A playful candy-colored ring for your favorite person.

30. Catbird Piece of Cake Candle

Catbird Piece of Cake Candle, $20: Have your cake and enjoy the scent, too!

31. & Other Stories Heart Button Alpaca Blend Cardigan

& Other Stories heart button alpaca blend cardigan, $99: & Other Stories’ alpaca blend cardigan is cozy, and subtly says “I Love You” with heart buttons.

32. David Yurman Heart Pendant Necklace in 18k Yellow Gold With Garnet

David Yurman heart pendant necklace in 18k yellow gold with garnet, $750: David Yurman’s 18k yellow gold with garnet heart pendant necklace is sure to put a smile on your loved one’s face.

33. KatKim Éternal Double 1/2 Diamond Ring

KatKim Éternal double 1/2 diamond ring, $2,280: KatKim Éternal’s double 1/2 diamond ring offers statement with style.

34. Cynthia Rowley Blooms Sleep Set

Cynthia Rowley Blooms sleep set, $118: Sleep in style with Cynthia Rowley’s Blooms set.

35. Coperni Heart-shaped Clutch Bag

Coperni heart-shaped clutch bag, $753: Emerging label Coperni’s heart-shaped clutch bag offers a romantic twist to the label’s popular bag shape.

36. Love Stories Violet Bow Lace Briefs

Love Stories violet bow lace briefs, $60: A romantic lingerie set to set the mood.

37. Love Stories Dawn Cropped Lace Camisole

Love Stories dawn cropped lace camisole, $95: A romantic lingerie set to set the mood, part two.

38. Fox & Bond Antique 14k Victorian Guillouche Enamel & Pearl Locket

Fox & Bond antique 14k Victorian guillouche enamel and pearl locket, $6,230: Another extravagant gift for an extravagant person.

39. Y/Project Earrings

Y/Project earrings, $209: Y/Project’s ultra-cool 3-D heart hoop earrings are a one-of-a-kind gift.

40. Ashley Williams Love You Earrings

Ashley Williams Love You earrings, $195: A perfect pair for your other half.