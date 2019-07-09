Resort, the season that sits on the sales floor — and editorial calendar — the longest, is usually one full of “takeaway, holiday and updated bestsellers.” Practical clothing, if you will. Yet this season had some exciting, interesting standouts.

Here, a look at WWD’s top nine fashion trends from the resort runway season.

BABYDOLL: These more playful, cocktail dress alternatives are a more casual update from spring’s “cocktail shakers.”

BOWS: Bows — built in to every evening look from Chanel and Erdem to Givenchy — offer girly touches to womanly looks.

ECCENTRIC: The most unexpected, and fun, trend of the season? Eccentricity! What does it mean? Main ingredient is “campy fashion” as seen here by Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu and Valentino.

JUMPSUITS: Not just a boiler suit; resort’s jumpsuits are more sophisticated, mixing elevated fabrics with sleek utilitarian details.

MAGENTA: The season’s boldest color!

PLEATED DRESSES: Pleats galore! Frocks came sequined, diaphanous and offbeat for resort.

POLKA DOTS: Resort’s print of the season: polka dots. They’re young, they’re graphic and they’re almost exclusively in black-and-white.

TRENCHCOATS: Trenches also dipped their toes into the eccentric resort pool by experimenting with color, patchworking and graphic details.

ZEBRA: Move over leopard, zebra is the animal print of choice for the resort season.