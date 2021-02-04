Paris-based designer Stephanie D’heygere is teaming with South Korean art platform DADA Service on a capsule collection.

The collaboration with DADA Service is a mix of five genderless pieces — a T-shirt, necklace, mask cap, ear cuff and hoodie — using a Korean phrase of 의식주(衣食住, which means food, clothing and shelter.

The limited-edition pieces range in price from 100 to 220 euros and are the next chapter for accessories brand D’heygere. After stints at Dior and Maison Margiela, Stephanie D’heygere launched her brand two year ago, zeroing in on an aesthetic of playful and sometimes odd but luxe jewelry pieces, and winning the 2018 ANDAM accessories prize. Her most popular pieces include items with keychain fastenings, bracelets resembling cigarettes, ear studs made in the likeness of diamond rings and gloves that can moonlight as chokers.

The collaboration releases today in stores in Asia only and on both brands’ global e-commerce platforms.

