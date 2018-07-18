It’s the dog days of summer, as the soaring temperatures and humidity attest. To help women get through the next few weeks — months? — here’s a roundup of 21 dresses, available to shop now, to beat the heat.
Identical twin YouTube stars, Vanessa and Veronica Merrell, are set to debut their first-ever clothing line, Truimg. The school-appropriate collection of affordable junior appare is meant to help build confidence and positivity, a theme for the sisters’ brand. Read more on WWD.com.
@converse and @jw_anderson are teaming up again on a sneaker collection called “Toy.” To showcase the collab, the two brands are hosting a pop-up in London’s Soho from July 19 to July 22. The four-day pop up will translate Anderson’s latest approach to the Converse Chuck 70 into an experience that resembles a traditional art gallery. See more photos — and read about the pop-up — on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
Exclusive: @balmain is launching an online flagship in partnership with @ynap. The new site will feature a click-and-collect service, editorial content and dedicated capsules. Read more on WWD.com. #wwdfashion #wwdnews (📷: @aitorrosasphoto)
“I’d been living in L.A. for the last year, and I felt like New York had such a need for a space where it can be just an oasis to take care of yourself,” said @cleanfooddirtycity of creating @clean.market, an upscale holistic wellness center in NYC. A market in the front of the shop sells a mix of clean beauty and skin products and apothecary-style items, while a cafe-style functional food and tonic bar is set up in the middle of the space, serving lattes and superfood smoothies. See more photos of the space on WWD.com. #wwdeye
“I started to realize I could also make my own decisions about how to move forward, and the events — as much as I love them — are an all-consuming part of what I was doing,” said @bettinaprentice of Prentice Cultural Communications, who’s worked with @google, @tiffanyandco, @bulgariofficial and more. Her decision to move her communications firm away from event production was met with shock in the industry upon announcement. Head to WWD.com to read our interview with Prentice, including her approach to event planning and how she’s continuing to evolve her business. #wwdeye (📷: @weston.wells)
“We don’t fight because we are just friends and respectful of each other’s projects. Max is even producing my solo album...I think what keeps us together is five o’clock white wine time,” said singer/songwriter @iamalexwinston of working with friend @alexmaax on their new EP “Crown.” Together they make up pop duo @postprecious, and their new EP is inspired by Hershenow’s devotion to the gay dance party scene. Head to WWD.com to read more about how these two artists came together. #wwdeye (📷: @dandoperalski)