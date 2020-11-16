2020 has made nearly everyone a participant in today’s digital world. Here, WWD rounds up the 20 best tech gifts for the social media lovers and gadget-obsessed friends in your life.

This speaker, made in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen is exclusive to the Saint Laurent Rive Droite collection, $4,650.

The Nintendo Switch, $299.99, is not only one of the hottest gaming devices during quarantine, but also offers fun for multiple players, in-person or across the globe via the Internet.



For extra safety precautions, this phone sanitizer, $59.99, uses UV-C germicidal LED lights to kill up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses.

While under quarantine, bring the outdoor night sky to life inside your home with this BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector, $49.99, featuring laser stars against a night cloud.

This Quip toothbrush smart starter set, $95, has a two-minute timer for maximum sparkling teeth and fresh breath.

These colored wireless headphones, $90, are not only fun to look at but good for tuning out your roommates and kids for at least 10 minutes a day.

With the click of your phone, the LIFX Color LED light bulb, $44.99, offers 16 million colors to instantly elevate your mood.

If you’re tired of sitting around the house with your roommates all day this is the perfect gift that everyone in the house can enjoy. Challenge your roommate to a Brandy versus Monica “The Boy Is Mine” singoff with the Singtrix party bundle, $399.

This fragrance diffuser, $200, has 10 settings that can be controlled from your smartphone.

Made in supple leather in the label’s signature “Intrecciato” weave, the AirPods case, $460, has an oversize lobster clasp so you can fasten it to a bag. Perfect for music on the go.

With this mug, $99.95, you can heat up your daily coffee or tea from your smartphone

The Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones, $595, are our answer to clients’ growing expectation of comfortable companions for longer meeting days, sound quality and a haptic experience.

A powerful multiroom speaker, $2,250, sounding every bit as beautiful as it looks.



Now’s the time to start that YouTube channel or just take a few selfies for Instagram with Neewer’s ring light, $71.99.

This leather roll up, $70, will help you finally get all those chord and chargers organized, and make it chic.

Made of marble, this sleek dock, $130, allows you to view and navigate your iPhone or iPad while it charges.

The iPhone 12, $699, is the latest Apple iPhone.

This tray, $175, will hold your house/car keys, sunglasses and more — all while charging your smartphone.

This is no ordinary water bottle. It’s the world’s first smart water bottle, $149, that turns your ordinary water into a beverage packed with flavor, essential vitamins and nutrients. Staying hydrated is as easy as the touch of a button or a swipe in the app.

Made for an iPhone 11, this leather phone case, $390, has adjustable straps at the back so it’ll rest securely and comfortably in your hand.

