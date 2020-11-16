Christmas online shopping. Laptop with copy space on screen lay on white wood, present boxes and christmas tree on background. Internet commerce on winter holidays concept

Christmas online shopping.

Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.com

2020 has made nearly everyone a participant in today’s digital world. Here, WWD rounds up the 20 best tech gifts for the social media lovers and gadget-obsessed friends in your life.

 

1. Saint Laurent Rive Droite Speaker

This speaker, made in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen is exclusive to the Saint Laurent Rive Droite collection, $4,650.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Saint Laurent Rive Droite Bang & Olufsen Speaker

Saint Laurent Rive Droite Speaker  Courtesy photo

2. Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch, $299.99, is not only one of the hottest gaming devices during quarantine, but also offers fun for multiple players, in-person or across the globe via the Internet.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Nintendo Switch Video Gamer Amazon

Nintendo Switch  Courtesy photo

3. Homedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer

For extra safety precautions, this phone sanitizer, $59.99, uses UV-C germicidal LED lights to kill up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Homedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer

Homedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer  Courtesy photo

4. BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector

While under quarantine, bring the outdoor night sky to life inside your home with this BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector, $49.99, featuring laser stars against a night cloud.

Christmas Gifts 2020 BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector

BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector  Courtesy photo

5. Quip Toothbrush Set

This Quip toothbrush smart starter set, $95, has a two-minute timer for maximum sparkling teeth and fresh breath.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Quip Toothbrush Smart Starter Set

Quip Toothbrush Smart Starter Set  Courtesy photo

6. Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

These colored wireless headphones, $90, are not only fun to look at but good for tuning out your roommates and kids for at least 10 minutes a day.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones  Courtesy photo

7. LIFX Color LED Light Bulb

With the click of your phone, the LIFX Color LED light bulb, $44.99, offers 16 million colors to instantly elevate your mood.

Christmas Gifts 2020 LIFX Color LED Light Bulb

LIFX Color LED Light Bulb  Courtesy photo

8. Singtrix Karaoke Party Bundle

If you’re tired of sitting around the house with your roommates all day this is the perfect gift that everyone in the house can enjoy. Challenge your roommate to a Brandy versus Monica “The Boy Is Mine” singoff with the Singtrix party bundle, $399.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Singtrix Karaoke Party Bundle

Singtrix Karaoke Party Bundle  Courtesy photo

9. Aera Smart Fragrance Electric Diffuser

This fragrance diffuser, $200, has 10 settings that can be controlled from your smartphone.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Aera Smart Fragrance Electric Diffuser

Aera Smart Fragrance Electric Diffuser  Courtesy photo

10. Bottega Veneta AirPods Case

Made in supple leather in the label’s signature “Intrecciato” weave, the AirPods case, $460,  has an oversize lobster clasp so you can fasten it to a bag. Perfect for music on the go.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Bottega Veneta AirPods Case

Bottega Veneta AirPods Case  Courtesy photo

11. Ember Smart Mug

With this mug, $99.95, you can heat up your daily coffee or tea from your smartphone

Christmas Gifts 2020 Ember Smart Temperature Coffee Mug

Ember Smart Mug  Courtesy photo

12. Montblanc Over-Ear Headphones

The Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones, $595, are our answer to clients’ growing expectation of comfortable companions for longer meeting days, sound quality and a haptic experience.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Montblanc Over-Ear Headphones

Montblanc Over-Ear Headphones  Courtesy photo

13. Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2

A powerful multiroom speaker, $2,250, sounding every bit as beautiful as it looks.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2

Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2  Courtesy photo

14. Neewer Ring Light

Now’s the time to start that YouTube channel or just take a few selfies for Instagram with Neewer’s ring light, $71.99.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Neewer Ring Light

Neewer Ring Light 

15. Royce New York Leather Cord Organizer

This leather roll up, $70, will help you finally get all those chord and chargers organized, and make it chic.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Royce New York Leather Cord Organizer

Royce New York Leather Cord Organizer  Courtesy photo

16. Native Union Dock

Made of marble, this sleek dock, $130, allows you to view and navigate your iPhone or iPad while it charges.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Native Union Dock

Native Union Dock 

17. Apple iPhone 12

The iPhone 12, $699, is the latest Apple iPhone.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Apple iPhone 12

iPhone 12 

18. Courant Wireless Charger and Accessory Tray 

This tray, $175, will hold your house/car keys, sunglasses and more — all while charging your smartphone.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Courant Wireless Charger and Accessory Tray 

Courant Wireless Charger and Accessory Tray  Courtesy photo

19. LifeFuels Smart Bottle

This is no ordinary water bottle. It’s the world’s first smart water bottle, $149, that turns your ordinary water into a beverage packed with flavor, essential vitamins and nutrients. Staying hydrated is as easy as the touch of a button or a swipe in the app.

Christmas Gifts 2020 LifeFuels Smart Bottle

LifeFuels Smart Bottle  Courtesy photo

20. Loewe Leather iPhone 11 Case

Made for an iPhone 11, this leather phone case, $390, has adjustable straps at the back so it’ll rest securely and comfortably in your hand.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Loewe Leather iPhone 11 Case

Loewe Leather iPhone 11 Case  Courtesy photo

More from WWD:

The 10 Best Makeup Gifts of 2020

The Best Beauty Gifts for the 2020 Holidays

Holiday Holiday2020 shop
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus