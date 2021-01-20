In addition to stirring addresses, powerhouse musical interludes from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez and the introduction of America to its new favorite poet, Amanda Gorman, today’s historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris placed fashion front and center. Some of the key trends included jewel tone topcoats with matching gloves – deep purple from Harris, wearing Christopher John Rogers, powder blue from Dr. Jill Biden, wearing Markarian, and burgundy from former First Lady Michelle Obama, wearing Sergio Hudson. Gordon’s delivery of “The Hill We Climb” stole the show, and her eye-catching Prada headband was another major highlight. Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff also donned an Alice band, her’s from Loeffler Randall. And who can forget the oversized custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture pin worn by Lady Gaga? To get in on some of these politician-endorsed fashions, WWD has listed our favorite trends from the day, as well as some of our editors’ selections.
1. Jewel-Tone Topcoats
AMI Paris long car coat in double-faced heavy wool, $540
Vince double-breasted oversize wool-blend coat, $795
The Row amoy cashmere and wool-blend felt coat, $2,698
2. Matching Monochromatic Gloves
Gucci red driving gloves, $590
Amato New York blue gloves, $127
3. Headbands
Shashi red Caspian headband, $38
Lelet NY croissant headband, $168
4. Pearl Necklaces
Mikimoto 18 inch Akoya pearl necklace, $3,240
Alighieri gold-plated pearl neckace, $310
5. Face Masks
Jonathan Cohen purple micro dancing gestural classic mask, $90
Aritzia purple cotton mask, $10
6. Statement Brooches
Scully and Scully 18-karat yellow gold bird brooch with ruby eye, $1,400
K Brunini 18-karat hummingbird pin, $4,120
