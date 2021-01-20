WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman prepares to speak at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, in Prada, prepares to speak at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Courtesy of Getty Images

In addition to stirring addresses, powerhouse musical interludes from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez and the introduction of America to its new favorite poet, Amanda Gorman, today’s historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris placed fashion front and center. Some of the key trends included jewel tone topcoats with matching gloves – deep purple from Harris, wearing Christopher John Rogers, powder blue from Dr. Jill Biden, wearing Markarian, and burgundy from former First Lady Michelle Obama, wearing Sergio Hudson. Gordon’s delivery of “The Hill We Climb” stole the show, and her eye-catching Prada headband was another major highlight. Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff also donned an Alice band, her’s from Loeffler Randall. And who can forget the oversized custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture pin worn by Lady Gaga? To get in on some of these politician-endorsed fashions, WWD has listed our favorite trends from the day, as well as some of our editors’ selections.

1. Jewel-Tone Topcoats

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

AMI Paris long car coat in double-faced heavy wool, $540

Inauguration Fashion 2021: AMI Paris long car coat in double face heavy wool, $540

Vince double-breasted oversize wool-blend coat, $795

Inauguration Fashion 2021: Vince double-breasted oversized wool-blend coat, $795

The Row amoy cashmere and wool-blend felt coat, $2,698

 

Inauguration Fashion 2021: The Row amoy cashmere and wool-blend felt coat, $2,698

2. Matching Monochromatic Gloves

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive in the Crypt of the US Capitol for Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive in the Crypt of the US Capitol for Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington.

Gucci red driving gloves, $590

Inauguration Fashion 2021: Gucci red driving gloves $590

Amato New York blue gloves, $127

Inauguration Fashion 2021: Amato New York blue gloves, $127

3. Headbands

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, in Prada, speaks at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Shashi red Caspian headband, $38

Inauguration Fashion 2021: Shashi red Caspian headband, $38

Lelet NY croissant headband, $168

Inauguration Fashion 2021: Lelet NY croissant headband, $168

4. Pearl Necklaces

Kamala Harris being sworn in as Vice President, in a pearl necklace by Wilfredo Rosado.

Kamala Harris being sworn in as Vice President, in a pearl necklace by Wilfredo Rosado.

Mikimoto 18 inch Akoya pearl necklace, $3,240

Inauguration Fashion 2021: Mikimoto 18 inch Akoya pearl necklace

Alighieri gold-plated pearl neckace, $310

Inauguration Fashion 2021: Alighieri gold plated pearl neckace, $310

5. Face Masks

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Jonathan Cohen purple micro dancing gestural classic mask, $90

Inauguration Fashion 2021: Jonathan Cohen purple micro dancing gestural classic mask, $90

Aritzia purple cotton mask, $10

Inauguration Fashion 2021: Aritzia purple cotton mask, $10

 

6. Statement Brooches

Lady Gaga returns from the podium after signing the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP)

Lady Gaga returns from the podium after signing the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Scully and Scully 18-karat yellow gold bird brooch with ruby eye, $1,400 

Inauguration Fashion 2021: Scully and Scully 18k yellow gold bird brooch with ruby eye, $1,400

K Brunini 18-karat hummingbird pin, $4,120

Inauguration Fashion 2021: K Brunini 18k hummingbird pin

