A vibrant energy filled New York’s spring 2020 fashion week and with it, a host of spring fashion trends and highlights have emerged. You can’t talk about this season without mentioning the impact from young designers. From the exciting runway debut of Christopher John Rogers, which ended with a screaming round of applause, to brands like Tomo Koizumi and Area who delivered on fantasy-driven fashion. Immersive, high-wattage shows from Pyer Moss, Savage X Fenty by Rihanna and Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya brought forth renewed excitement to the city.

Trends ranged from the big and bold with bright colors, voluminous tent dresses and bubble skirts and puffed shoulder details, to crafty patchwork or cool, modern tailoring. Florals for spring were actually groundbreaking and the best fashion styles were the ones full of joy.

Here, the five biggest fashion trends for spring.

1. Ode to Joy

Tomo Koizumi kicked things off Friday night with his second-ever presentation, again at the Marc Jacobs Madison Avenue store, casting Ariel Nicholson to run free with his enveloping rainbow-hued tulle confections. It played into one of the most noticeable trends of the season, joyful fashion we here at WWD are coining “ode to joy.” Marc Jacobs is an obvious participant in that trend, along with Christopher John Rogers.

2. Patch Me Up

Along with happy fashion, crafty pattern play came in ways more refined than you would expect. Jonathan Cohen, whose collection bridged his American and Mexican roots, showed one of the strongest looks via a mixed pattern handkerchief dress atop dégradé knit. Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s refined take for Oscar de la Renta was born from fabric scraps in a luxury way.

3. Floral Tsunami

Marc Jacobs seemed to hit every major trend of the season, including voluminous takes on overzealous florals. Badgley Mischka, too, rendered florals in an enveloping tent dress, while Prabal Gurung twisted them into a signature cutout dress.

4. Pouf Pouf

With one of the more emotional collections of the season, Khaite’s Catherine Holstein offered romantic yet playful prints with the dramatic flare of pouffed shoulder treatments. Brock Collection and Mara Hoffman also rendered puff sleeves with various femininity. The hot word of the season “sustainability” even made its way into the trend through Sachin & Babi’s flirty frock made primarily out of corn.

5. Girl Boss

Last and also surprisingly seductive were ultra cool, urban takes on tailored suiting. Dion Lee contrasted his with a sensual boudoir allure while new designer, Peter Do, offered edgy, bolero blazers. Proenza Schouler hit their stride with tailored fashion essentials less experimental than seasons past.

