In a custom Dior dress fit for a supermodel, @karliekloss married her longtime love, @joshuakushner, in upstate New York yesterday evening. No word yet on honeymoon plans or, more interesting, the guest list. Kloss’ new sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, did however share her congratulations when they couple became engaged in the summer. “So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the happy memories we will create together as a family!” wrote Trump on Instagram. Tap the link in bio for everything we know so far. #wwdeye #rg