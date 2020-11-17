October’s Bridal Fashion Week debuted designs fit for the new bride who has emerged during these unprecedented times. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, brides have ben paving new ways to celebrate their special day and designers, too, offered dresses to complement. Whether opting for smaller celebrations through micro weddings, Zoom ceremonies or postponing events, the spring and fall 2021 collections offer gowns that reflect today’s bride with simpler, stunning designs.