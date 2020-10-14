PARIS — Chanel captured the most attention on Instagram during fashion month, according to a study from Heuritech.

The technology company used artificial intelligence to analyze 60,000 Instagram posts between Sept. 12 and Oct. 6 for its report on the spring 2021 season, spanning New York, London, Milan and Paris.

According to the study, Chanel garnered 9.6 percent of mentions over the period, followed by Dior with 6.7 percent, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Fendi and Saint Laurent. Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Saint Laurent all placed despite not having a physical show or virtual presentation this season.

When it came to designers, however, the results were different. J.W. Anderson topped the list, followed by Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs (who did not hold a show this season), Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dries Van Noten, Olivier Rousteing, Riccardo Tisci and Virginie Viard.

Paris emerged as the most talked-about city, with 41 percent of posts on social media, up three points from the fall 2020 season, followed by Milan, which accounted for 36 percent of posts, up 12 points. London was down two points to 13 percent, while New York City was negatively impacted by not having large brand names showing, and slid 13 points to a 10 percent share.

“As expected, this fashion week has shown a great turnaround, and the impossibility to travel had a major impact on the visibility of the fashion week cities on social media,” the study noted.

Heuritech also looked at style trends, analyzing millions of images on Instagram to draw up forecasts for next summer, compared with the same season in 2020.

Linen is on the rise compared to last year, often in natural colors like beige, white and pastels. While it is often seen in matching sets, tops and dresses are the most-represented pieces for the material. Cable knits are prevalent, used for edgier looks as well as more mainstream styles. All-beige looks were also very present on the catwalks and in the streets.

Wearing dresses over pants is another styling trend spotted by the firm, which identifies it as part of an overarching theme of seeking comfort.

The search for optimism has turned up an interest in bright orange, seen as a vibrant and energetic color. Tie-dye won’t be disappearing anytime soon, Heuritech said, noting it’s forecast to grow in visibility next summer, mostly for tops and dresses for women, and tops for men.

Metallic looks could be the next hit for edgier consumers, and feathers, a recent runway theme, could resonate with contemporary consumers next summer.

The firm also noted an overall interest in nature, which translated into clothing with pastels, sheer materials, browns and a wave of romanticism, including puffed sleeves, ditzy prints, taffeta and ruffles. Sleek futurism was also present, with a profusion of leather, pinstripes, tailored vests and satin.

Accessories styles ranged from earthy to futuristic, with handbags carrying a “refined handcraft” look, with embossed flowers, weaving and rattan, or unusual, geometric shapes for a sleek, modern look. Playfulness was another bag trend, with attachable minibags, and, in contrast, minimalist carry-all bags.

In the shoe department, the firm singled out chunky soles, kitten heels, comfortable slippers and an array of craft details, like woven leather or knit crochet.