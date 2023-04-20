Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Dresses With Color

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on the wedding industry, encouraging brides to get creative and buck tradition, the definition of what constitutes a “wedding dress” has evolved.

Now, anything goes as bridal designers continue to look to the runways, red carpets and social media for trends to incorporate into their collections. After all, if an actress can don an all-white gown to accept an award, who is to say a bride can’t accept a ring in her color of choice?

April’s New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week — a week of runway shows, presentations and appointments — continued to prove this evolution with fresh styles, some of them breaking the traditional mold. While shades of cream and ivory still make up the majority of the dress market, the spring 2024 bridal collections featured a striking number of colored options, which emerged as one of the key trends for customers seeking out-of-the-box wedding looks.

For instance, Lien Studio showed a peachy empire-waist gown and Anne Barge went for lavender in a dramatic strapless ball silhouette; designers from the likes of Yellow by Sahar, Honor and Vivienne Westwood offered eye-catching looks in deeper hues of red, yellow and emerald, and Kyha debuted an edgier, all-black ensemble.

And while florals for spring are far from groundbreaking in ready-to-wear, prints are certainly a bold option when it comes to wedding day attire. Danielle Frankel and Victor de Souza used painterly inspired blooms on their dresses, making the need for a wedding bouquet optional.

Colorful dresses can also be a more sustainable option, as they do not read so obviously as “wedding,” and can be easily recycled for different formal events.

“I firmly believe that a dress has a life beyond its first wearing,” said designer Andrew Kwon who showcased his “epiphany” collection inside the Manolo Blahnik flagship on Madison Avenue during an intimate cocktail party to fête New York bridal week. After experimenting with yellow and green in prior seasons, Kwon says the collection’s name “epiphany” is what led him to a delicate shade of blue for a tiered column-style dress, noting that he hopes his client would have an “epiphany” that the dress could have a life after that one special day.

Blue dresses are among the most popular color for brides looking to incorporate tradition into their ceremonies in unexpected ways as these fulfill the “something blue requirement.”

“Our brides are gravitating toward pieces that don’t necessarily feel so ‘bridal’ in the traditional sense, and are wanting styles that feel more ready-to-wear,” said Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill, who used pale blue florals on a wedding mini. “I also find that a lot of our brides are looking to wear their bridal pieces again, and this allows them to do that as well.”