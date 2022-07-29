Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Sheer Sensuality

Across the Parisian couture runways in July, designers displayed lightness through myriad sheer fashions, which proved to be a strong trend throughout the fall 2022 couture collections. The transparent trend, which was also spotted on the fall ready-to-wear runways, set an elevated, sensual and ethereal mood with see-through couture styles.

For instance, at Iris Van Herpen, the designer debuted gravity-defying, sheer designs on the runway to celebrate the brand’s 15th anniversary. Dresses “fell somewhere between insect wings and carnivorous plants. Some resembled snowflakes on steroids; others deep-sea creatures sprouting delicate tendrils. Many of them had a silvery sheen, adding to their alien allure,” wrote WWD’s Miles Socha.

At the Valentino runway show on the Spanish Steps, “lightness and volume were key attributes of the lineup,” wrote WWD’s Luisa Zargani, adding that Pierpaolo Piccoioli’s light gowns fluttered in the evening breeze. Piccioli’s couture designs amplified the trend with a range of “wondrous and dreamy” sheer minidresses, blouses and gowns, like in a transparent, citric green number. Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri also boasted sheer, fluid styles within the brand’s couture runway show while the Aelis’ collection featured “light-as-air tulle creations.”

Brands such as Giambattista Valli, Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad and Rahul Misha continue to elevate the trend with rich embroideries, ranging from bold floral appliqués to sparkling embroideries. The same effect was spotted on the Fendi runway, where Kim Jones debuted modern, transparent, delicate mesh tube dresses, “scintillating with crystals,” wrote Socha.

Here, WWD breaks down the sensual, sheer trend of the couture fall 2022 season.