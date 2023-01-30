×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno Creative Director

Fashion

Alaïa RTW Summer-Fall 2023

Beauty

Beauty Brands Eye TikTok Bans, Gen Z Reacts With Eye Roll

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Metallics

It was a moment for metal at the Paris couture collections.

Backstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023
Backstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023
Chanel Couture Spring 2023
Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring 2023
Imane Ayissi Couture Spring 2023
View ALL 9 Photos

Metallic sparkle was taken to new heights at the recent spring couture shows in Paris. While silver and gold are to be expected, designers shrewdly injected color into the mix. The glamour crescendoed with sparkling sequins, shining satins and incorporating a mix of intriguing-to-the-eye trompe l’oeil accents.

Pearlessence was seen at last season’s couture shows, and spring marked a new chapter for the trend.

At Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino couture, “Metallic effects ruled, from a silver sequined men’s coat, slung over an open shirt and black shorts, to the ajouré silver embroidery on a bustier dress worn by Kristen McMenamy, who tossed her heels into the crowd after taking a tumble on the runway, looking every inch the reveler walking home barefoot at dawn,” reported WWD’s Joelle Diderich.

This awards season might be the perfect place to debut one of Zuhair Murad’s twinkling numbers — the collection’s wide-brimmed hats, headscarves and ostrich tendrils nodded to the Roaring ’20s, while silhouettes had a more ’70s feel, with flared pants embellished with a graphic meshwork of crystals, sunburst pleats, radiating embroideries and deep necklines parting from accentuated waists.

Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann Couture collection is still being debated on social media but as WWD’s Miles Socha reported, “each of the 36 carefully honed, impeccably realized looks paraded Wednesday night paid potent homage to Gaultier’s oeuvre, while also reminding the fashion crowd of Ackermann’s pulse-pounding showmanship, his gift for arresting color combinations and his flair for producing fashion fireworks with simple aesthetic gestures.”

Other shows with arresting metallic looks included: Dior, Armani Privé, Alexis Mabille, Chanel, Valentino, Julia de Libran, Gaurav Gupta, Imane Ayissi and Robert Won.

Many made their case for the upcoming Oscars. Want a viral moment? Go for couture.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

