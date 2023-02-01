×
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Waist Details

The spring collections were all about bodies, bodies, bodies with celebrity silhouettes drawing eyeballs and iconic perfume bottles inspiring some shapely fashions.

Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023
Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2023
Chanel Couture Spring 2023
Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring 2023
Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023
There was plenty of hubbub surrounding the celebrities sitting front row on the spring couture circuit.

Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner caused an uproar upon arriving at Schiaparelli — the former dripped in 30,000 red crystals, while the latter wore a modified version of the velvet gown topped with a faux taxidermy lion’s head that would later be seen on Irina Shayk. 

These women may have been merely a sideshow to the creative circus that was Daniel Roseberry’s Dante’s Inferno-inspired collection, but their ability to draw attention their bodies spoke to a larger trend that unfolded on runways — a major emphasis on the waist.

Tailoring with curvaceous lines inspired by Schiaperelli’s signature perfume bottle offered a wearable counterpoint to some of Roseberry’s more outlandish looks. The house, “has a real — and thriving — couture business that caters to women with practical needs,” observed WWD’s Miles Socha in his review, noting that the designer, “addressed these with a plethora of black evening gowns, and hourglass jackets that were laced down the back, corset-style.”

Jean Paul Gaultier’s anthropomorphic fragrances led to plenty of corsetry in Haider Ackermann’s takeover as well, while Giorgio Armani and Robert Wun emphasized the mid-section by taking pierrot-like ruffs off of the neck and placing them around the hips. Miss Sohee did the same, but with sequin petals that enveloped her models turning them into actual femme-fleurs. 

But still, what would a couture season be without myriad references to Christian Dior’s full-skirted new look from 1947? Maria Grazia Chiuri, inspired by Josephine Baker’s boyishly cut costumes, sat this one out. Not to worry because the likes of Valentino, Viktor & Rolf and Virginie Viard at Chanel showed larger-than-life princess silhouettes to set every Cinderella’s heart aflutter. 

