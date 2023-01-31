Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Lightness was the prevailing mood in Paris for this season’s couture, both in terms of silhouette (a loosely structured ‘20s line proved pivotal) and color, with delectable pastels and pale hues throughout.

Shades of mint, frosted lemon, bubblegum and sherbert were on full display at Giorgio Armani’s harlequin-themed show, which “opened with neat little jackets with the lozenge shapes in relief, and cycled through a variety of cocktail looks,” that included “glossy black pants, black knickers or long, narrow black skirts,” reported WWD’s Miles Socha.

Newcomers Miss Sohee, Yuima Nakazato and Robert Wun also gave edge to their couture confectionery with an assist from gothic makeup looks and some pretty bold accessories, while at Viktor & Rolf, topsy-turvy silhouettes did the trick.

At Fendi, Kim Jones installed a clinical, bright white set inside the Palais Brongniart to heighten appreciation for the work of the Milanese house’s atelier, which was put to the test on dresses featuring “laser-cut leather, dense micro-beading, gossamer crochet, micro pleating and intricate lace,” Socha wrote in his review. Done up in faded tones, these had a charming nostalgia reminiscent of pieces uncovered from grannies wardrobe.

No doubt Pierpaolo Piccoli’s electrifying pink PP ready-to-wear has taken fashion by storm, but for Valentino couture, the designer freshened things up with the addition a lighter bubblegum shade — one not too dissimilar from the one Giambatistta Valli is now dubbing “Valli Pink.”

Meanwhile, Schiaparelli (which became known for its Shocking Pink palette in the ’30s) abandoned the color entirely this season. Spinner of surrealist fantasies, Daniel Roseberry chose instead to splash his mostly neutral lineup with hints of champagne in the form of a silken slip and a bow accented minidress. Cheers!