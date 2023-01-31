×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jury Trial Between Hermés and Artist Mason Rothschild Starts in New York

Fashion

Street Style From Paris Couture Fashion Week 2023

Fashion

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Lightness was the prevailing mood in Paris for this season's couture.

Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023
Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2023
Aelis Couture Spring 2023
Chanel Couture Spring 2023
Elie Saab Couture Spring 2023
View ALL 19 Photos

Lightness was the prevailing mood in Paris for this season’s couture, both in terms of silhouette (a loosely structured ‘20s line proved pivotal) and color, with delectable pastels and pale hues throughout.

Shades of mint, frosted lemon, bubblegum and sherbert were on full display at Giorgio Armani’s harlequin-themed show, which “opened with neat little jackets with the lozenge shapes in relief, and cycled through a variety of cocktail looks,” that included “glossy black pants, black knickers or long, narrow black skirts,” reported WWD’s Miles Socha.

Newcomers Miss Sohee, Yuima Nakazato and Robert Wun also gave edge to their couture confectionery with an assist from gothic makeup looks and some pretty bold accessories, while at Viktor & Rolf, topsy-turvy silhouettes did the trick.     

Related Galleries

At Fendi, Kim Jones installed a clinical, bright white set inside the Palais Brongniart to heighten appreciation for the work of the Milanese house’s atelier, which was put to the test on dresses featuring “laser-cut leather, dense micro-beading, gossamer crochet, micro pleating and intricate lace,” Socha wrote in his review. Done up in faded tones, these had a charming nostalgia reminiscent of pieces uncovered from grannies wardrobe. 

No doubt Pierpaolo Piccoli’s electrifying pink PP ready-to-wear has taken fashion by storm, but for Valentino couture, the designer freshened things up with the addition a lighter bubblegum shade — one not too dissimilar from the one Giambatistta Valli is now dubbing “Valli Pink.” 

Meanwhile, Schiaparelli (which became known for its Shocking Pink palette in the ’30s) abandoned the color entirely this season. Spinner of surrealist fantasies, Daniel Roseberry chose instead to splash his mostly neutral lineup with hints of champagne in the form of a silken slip and a bow accented minidress. Cheers!

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Hot Summer Bags

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Pastels

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad