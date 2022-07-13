×

WWD
Can Couture Collections Lead the Way in Sustainability?

Asos' Nick Beighton to Replace Paolo De Cesare as Matchesfashion CEO

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at WWD CEO Summit

The Trend: Elvis Presley Fashion

From the jumpsuits to the bold Hawaiian shirts, Elvis' iconic looks continue to be fit for The King in Baz Luhrmann's latest film, "Elvis."

By
Luis Campuzano, Emily Mercer, Thomas Waller

Throughout the ’50s and a career that spanned more than two decades, Elvis Presley was known as a fashion icon. Baz Luhrmann’s latest film, “Elvis,” brings The King’s signature style to life with the help of longtime collaborator Catherine Martin and her talented team of costume designers. 

The Australian director is known for turning the movie-going experience into a visual feast. From William Shakespeare’s “Romeo + Juliet” in 1996 to “The Great Gatsby” in 2013, Luhrmann’s extravagant filmmaking style is instantly recognizable. His latest release, “Elvis,” is no different. Austin Butler is transformed into the King of Rock and Roll for the biopic, which travels from the dusty backwoods of the South to the neon lights of ’70s Las Vegas.

As the singer’s fame grows within the story, Martin created outfits like jumpsuits and leather jackets to match his evolving tastes. She also collaborated with Kim and Butch Polston of B&K Enterprises in Charlestown, Ind., who recreated the rock star’s ’70s stage gear.

Martin also collaborated with designer Miuccia Prada, creating looks for the film such as a classic maroon suit for Elvis’ character, and a variety of minidresses decorated with Prada and Miu Miu motifs and details.

Elvis was known for his high-collared, or Napoleon collared, outfits. One of Elvis’ iconic Napoleon collar costumes was the leather suit he wore on NBC in 1968 — that was the first time fans got to see Elvis in the look that became his signature in the ’70s. 

Even though The King has left the building, his legacy throughout music and fashion continue to inspire and evoke the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll — and here are a few options that will help move those happy feet, Elvis style.

