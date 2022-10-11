×
EXCLUSIVE: Twisting Tradition, New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week 2023

To kick off New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week, which runs Tuesday through Friday with a full schedule, WWD previews the upcoming season's modern wedding fare.

By
Alex Badia, Emily Mercer, Thomas Waller
Plus Icon
Sareh Nouri’s Italian stretch Mikado gown with detachable overskirt. Monvieve headpiece; Wempe diamond earrings, diamond chain bracelets and diamond ring; De Beers diamond rings (worn throughout).
Morilee by Madeline Gardner’s A-line tulle ballgown with corset boned bodice, embroidered floral appliqués and wide horsehair hemline. Viktor & Rolf Marriage veil; Wempe diamond earrings, diamond chain bracelets and diamond ring; De Beers diamond rings.
Anne Barge’s floral embossed jacquard trumpet gown. Binata Millinery tulle headpiece; Wempe diamond earrings, diamond chain bracelets and diamond ring; De Beers diamond rings.
Justin Alexander’s charmeuse fit and flare gown. Stuart Weitzman platform-heeled sandals; Vera Wang Bride gloves; Loewe sunglasses; Jennifer Behr crystal headpiece as necklace.
Honor’s shirred tulle gown with Chantilly lace trim bustier. Binata Millinery hat; Anne Barge and Morilee by Madeline Gardner veils; Wempe diamond earrings, diamond chain bracelets and diamond ring; De Beers diamond rings.
View ALL 10 Photos

Throughout New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week, running Tuesday through Friday, more than 35 global designers and members of The Bridal Council will debut new collections in-person in New York City and on the digital showroom platform The Bridal Council x Pullquest, while additional emerging and established designers including the likes of Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Pronovias Atelier, Scorcesa, Monique Lhuillier, Lela Rose, Meruert Tolegen, David’s Bridal, Andrew Kwon and more will present their new spring and fall 2023 lines on The CFDA’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week calendar, created in collaboration with The Bridal Council.

As seen in WWD’s exclusive collections preview, the latest bridal looks continue to highlight the global spring 2023 runways’ prominent trends of transparencies, sequins, modernist volumes, edgy accessories, and a sense of romanticism.

The season’s sleek, sartorial bride offers tradition with a twist through fashion-forward bridal looks, as seen here from the likes of Sareh Nouri, Justin Alexander, Morilee by Madeline Gardner, Anne Barge, Honor, Joseph Abboud, Ines di Santo, Mark Ingram, Reem Acra, Francesca Miranda, and Rami Al Ali, styled with fine jewelry from Wempe and De Beers, and bridal accessories from Monvieve, Viktor & Rolf Marriage, Vera Wang Bride, Binata Millinery, Stuart Weitzman, Jennifer Behr, Manolo Blahnik, Pronovias and more.

Here, WWD highlights new wedding styles debuting during October’s New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week for the multifaceted, modern bride.

