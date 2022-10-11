EXCLUSIVE: Twisting Tradition, New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week 2023

Throughout New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week, running Tuesday through Friday, more than 35 global designers and members of The Bridal Council will debut new collections in-person in New York City and on the digital showroom platform The Bridal Council x Pullquest, while additional emerging and established designers including the likes of Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Pronovias Atelier, Scorcesa, Monique Lhuillier, Lela Rose, Meruert Tolegen, David’s Bridal, Andrew Kwon and more will present their new spring and fall 2023 lines on The CFDA’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week calendar, created in collaboration with The Bridal Council.

As seen in WWD’s exclusive collections preview, the latest bridal looks continue to highlight the global spring 2023 runways’ prominent trends of transparencies, sequins, modernist volumes, edgy accessories, and a sense of romanticism.

The season’s sleek, sartorial bride offers tradition with a twist through fashion-forward bridal looks, as seen here from the likes of Sareh Nouri, Justin Alexander, Morilee by Madeline Gardner, Anne Barge, Honor, Joseph Abboud, Ines di Santo, Mark Ingram, Reem Acra, Francesca Miranda, and Rami Al Ali, styled with fine jewelry from Wempe and De Beers, and bridal accessories from Monvieve, Viktor & Rolf Marriage, Vera Wang Bride, Binata Millinery, Stuart Weitzman, Jennifer Behr, Manolo Blahnik, Pronovias and more.

Here, WWD highlights new wedding styles debuting during October’s New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week for the multifaceted, modern bride.