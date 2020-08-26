Are Instagram and Zoom the new red carpet? ⁣ ⁣ While the presence of the red carpet may be nonexistent due to the pandemic, Hollywood’s fashion exhibitionist streak has not been entirely crushed. From Beyoncé to Cardi B, stars have been showing off their head-to-toe fashion looks on Instagram. On Thursday alone, the “WAP” rapper (who has a new album to promote whether there is a red carpet or not) uploaded an image showcasing an all-blue, leather ensemble — and Hermès Birkin bag to match — with the caption: “I been so busy I forgot to post this pic….I love this outfit and pic.”⁣ ⁣ This begs the question: Is Instagram the new red carpet?⁣ ⁣ “One-hundred percent, yes,” responds stylist Micaela Erlanger, whose busy prepping for the upcoming Emmy Awards. She’ll be dressing actresses Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o for the digital ceremony.⁣ ⁣ “At least for the time being,” she goes on. “I don’t know what the future will be like, and I certainly imagine that people will really look forward to being in person again, but I do believe that there will forever now be more of an emphasis on what can be done remotely and digitally.”⁣ ⁣ Others aren't so sure. Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @ryma___________ Illustration: Alexandra Bandoni Photography: Lady Gaga by Lexie Moreland, Kerry Washington by Donato Sardella, Jennifer Lawrence by Tyler Boye