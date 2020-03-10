Not all sweater girls are classic-cardigan types. For those who aren’t, this is their season. Designers went to extremes with knits, often starting out with and then subverting classics. One wonder of the season: this incredible sweater dress from JW Anderson in which he channeled his craft predilection into a pretty-Goth spin on a storybook silhouette. Other designers exaggerated proportions, whether outsized or shrunken; manipulated patterns, or added a single tweak, such as an eccentric sleeve. And at Gucci, Alessandro Michele layered a chunky infinity capelet over an already over-the-top gown. Knit wit and then some.

