Emporio Armani Mens Fall 2020

Aitor Rosas Suno / WWD

For those who remain unconvinced, utilitarian-inspired dressing is a trend that has formed the bedrock of men’s fashion for several seasons, with everyone from cult Japanese streetwear brands to the powerhouses of Italian luxury getting in on the act.

From utility jackets, vests and cargo pants, notions of practicality and protection have resonated as designers have paired quilted nylon, tactile hardware and a plethora of pockets with structured silhouettes as well as lighter and more resilient fabrics to give the utility trend a fresh urban feel. Here, examples from Emporio Armani, 1017 Alyx 9SM and Sacai.

Alyx Men’s Fall 2020

Alyx Men’s Fall 2020  Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Emporio Armani Men’s Fall 2020  Aitor Rosas Suno / WWD

Sacai Men’s Fall 2020

Sacai Men’s Fall 2020  Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

