For fall 2021, designers are envisioning a world where both protection and comfort are key messages — but gone are the Zoom-ready sweatsuits. In their place are chic selections of allover knit dressing and bright après-ski inspired getups. Statement duvet coats and quilting effects project cocoon-like armor while adding a knock-out punch of glamour, like the grandiose couture looks from Rick Owens.

In fact, the glam puffer is the must-have outerwear piece for fall. The Marni hybrid poncho-puffer is an inventive design that allows for dramatic volume while providing ultimate comfort. 1960s touches at Pucci and Vivetta give a cool retro grandma twist touch to the quilted look that when layered over technical pants or leather full skirts the result feels modern and cool.

Minimalism is updated with a touch of coziness via elongated crewneck sweater dresses layered over tonal pants, as seen at Altuzarra and Gabriela Hearst. Bright-colored retro knit jumpsuits meld sexiness and comfort at Courrèges, especially when paired with furry Bogner gloves and Moncler ski glasses. Other designers that played with comfort from a directional fashion point of view include Marni, Prada and Miu Miu.

Key pieces include updated ponchos and ski-inspired designs that play with graphic elements, including those at Chloé and Hermès. But these looks don’t only apply for the slopes: faux après ski city living is another message for the fall season. Chanel quilted overalls give an ’80s Courchevel vibe, while the Undercover artisanal cropped puffers with knit embellishments feel truly versatile.

Furry moon boots, oversized wraparound mirror sunglasses and combat boots are some of the accessories bridging the gap between the mountain dressing and a return to the city.