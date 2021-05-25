After a challenging year for everyone, feel-good, nostalgic fashion is back for fall from both luxury and contemporary designers — and there’s no better era for inspiration than the early Aughts.

Popular trends of the 2000s seen across the fall season included miniskirts — from Saint Laurent and Dsquared2 to Alled Martinez and Vivienne Westwood — and matching sweater sets, from the likes of House of Sunny and Blumarine’s fur-trimmed renditions; low-rise jeans and dresses over pants; nostalgic accessories galore (bucket and trucker hats, chunky sandals, tiaras and printed headscarves, bedazzled sunglasses, girly handbags and playful baubles) and more. Together, signaling a return of the “Pop Princess” era style (think Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child).

Much like the 2000s revival seen on the fall runways, brands popular during the early Aughts, too, are making a comeback with new collections and collaborations. For instance, Von Dutch’s relaunch of rtw and accessories or Forever 21’s collaboration with Juicy Couture. Whether channeling Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton’s ‘The Simple Life’ “That’s Hot” era or Cher and Dionne’s iconic coordinating plaid ‘Clueless’ looks, fashion and accessory labels with drop models are also debuting playful, optimistic fashions for the months ahead.

As one of the biggest trends of the season, the revival of early-Aughts fashion offers messages of optimism. Looks like Aniye By’s cotton dress over polyester and elastane leggings with a Heaven by Marc Jacobs bandana or Nana Jacqueline’s mohair tank and cardigan with Maisie Wilen’s trousers and Staud handbag are ready to hit the dance floor and celebrate happier times.