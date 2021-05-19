The end of the suit has long been predicted, and yet despite the change toward more casual dress codes in the workplace and the athleisure boom that took off once quarantine began, the bread-and-butter of the men’s wear arena has managed to stick around.

The luxury space has always prioritized suiting in their runway collections, and now more than ever designers realize the need of evolving the suit to gain a bigger customer base.

Dior Men’s creative director Kim Jones created a permanent collection, Modern Tailoring, reinterpreting the traditionalities associated with suiting, while Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo has elevated athleticwear with a deeper emphasis on tailored garments, mixing luxe sportswear with relaxed, tailored and modern separates built to be dressed-up or down.

As the world begins to slowly and surely open up, and after nearly a year of being in our living rooms versus conference rooms, the fall 2021 collections embraced the Comfort Suit, a perfect blend of coziness and function that works equally well in Zoom meetings as in our new everyday lives.

The contemporary market has followed suit (so to speak), giving way to a variety of tailoring options to choose from, but the double-breasted suit leaves all other styles languishing for fall. Traditionally a more structured piece, this season the staple is shown in a more relaxed fashion, often in an oversized silhouette, worn with matching trousers, paired with baggy denim or even infusing a touch of leather. A mix-and-match philosophy, it gives way for a new take on the men’s wear essential.