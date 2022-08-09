Fall 2022 Trend: Stitch Fit

For the fall 2022 season, designers melded comfort and fashion on and off the runways, proposing a playful “endless summer” feeling through bold, artisanal knitwear and crochet styles from head to toe.

For instance, Belgian designer Christian Wijnants told WWD his rich fall collection was a direct result of the desire for soft, comfortable and cocooning styles for winter. “What springs to mind were, “big, chunky knits and oversized volumes,” Wijnants told WWD’s Jennifer Weil. For instance, the collection’s colorful meld of hand-knit and crocheted offerings in myriad intarsia and ottoman stitches, like fall’s baby blue crochet midi dress.

Equally colorful and bold, bespoke knitwear-centric design label and creative studio Nong Rak has been carving out a niche space in the knitwear category with styles handcrafted out of sourced deadstock, vintage, cruelty-free and artisan hand-spun and dyed yarns across ready-to-wear and accessories, as seen in the brand’s latest vintage and modern mohair crochet track trousers and bucket hat. The artisanal appeal was also spotted amid New York label The Series hand-knit balaclavas, made up of recycled materials.

At Hervé Léger, creative director Christian Juul Nielsen continued to evolve the brand’s house codes with body-hugging, playful knits in fresh colors, like his recycled rayon, nylon, wool and spandex baby-pink knit bra top (shown with a matching high-waisted midi bandage skirt and fluffy purple gloves for the brand’s September New York Fashion Week presentation).

Contemporary labels such as Danielle Guizio, Baserange, Rui, YanYan and more added to the graphic appeal with layering styles, available now, that can be carried through summer into the colder months.