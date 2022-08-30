×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

Business

What to Watch: Will the Rich Carry the Consumer Economy?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: IMG Unveils Programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Fall 2022 Menswear Trends

From monochromatic black dressing to head-turning outerwear and chic suits, fall 2022 marked menswear's return to elegance.

Dior Men's Fall 2022
Dior, men's fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Fall 2022 marked the official comeback of the high-fashion days.

Long gone are the sweatpants and couch-friendly ensembles. In their place, chic suits, head-turning coats, monochromatic black dressing, and an empowering broad shoulder silhouette not seen since the ’80s TV show “Dynasty” have taken over, underscoring that a new era of excess — at least fashion-wise — is here.

All that discussion about if men would wear suits after all the casual-style domination during the pandemic quickly evaporated after the chic display of double-breasted and single-breasted boxy styles that infused recent collections with a powerful sense of effortless elegance.

Related Galleries

Kim Jones for Dior was one of the best examples of the return to elegance, with an array of double-breasted, tailored suits and top coats paired with minimalist berets designed by the in-house milliner Stephen Jones. The result was very French and timeless. Hermès, Ermenegildo Zegna and Fendi were also presented new takes on heritage classics, making the suit young and desirable yet again.

Fashionistas wearing black? Groundbreaking….Yet the historically fashion-favorite color was omnipresent in the fall collections. When presented in monochromatic looks, the result was minimalist and at times even mysterious. Jil Sander’s minimalist heritage worked flawlessly in the monochromatic black, evening-inspired looks, featuring boxy, clean, tailored silhouettes embellished with satin lapels. The king of dark goth, Rick Owens, presented some of the most interesting and mysterious takes of the all-black trend with black puffer coats with hoods zipped over the models’ faces, leaving only eye slits and some breathing holes. Alyx and Craig Green also moved to the dark side for fall 2022.

The exaggerated broad shoulder silhouette was the most popular one from the fall 2022 collections. A bright red leather belted coat with mega power shoulder by Prada was probably one of the most memorable examples — giving superhero Alexis Carrington vibes. Rick Owens, Louis Vuitton and GmbH were also at the fore front of this empowering movement.

Head-turning coats were trending in outerwear. The statement-making pieces came in many forms, from belted rope styles and rich shearling crop styles, to animal-printed long overcoats and fake fur trenchcoats. EgonLab, Jil Sander and Hed Mayner presented some of the most directional examples — perhaps for those wanting to get noticed.

Long gone are the days of skinny and ultra-skinny jeans — the baggy jean from the early Aughts has officially taken over. The classic skater jean came in a variety of shades and styles. Bianca Sounders indigo styles were presented as Canadian tuxedos, with matching tops. Loewe’s light-washed jeans, paired with trompe-l’oeil T-shirt, offered some of the most playful takes on the trend, while Willy Chavarria’s traditional oversize denim cuts, which he is known for, proved once again the designer’s ability to be ahead of the pack.

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Hot Summer Bags

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Fall 2022 Men's Fashion Trends

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad