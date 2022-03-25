×
Fall 2022 Trend: Maxi vs. Mini

Exemplifying fall's "battle of the hems" trend, it's Coperni's sci-fi "Euphoria"-inspired miniskirts versus Rick Owens' 1930s-inspired, floor-sweeping fishtail skirts. Choose your length.

The return of the Y2K movement and its subsequent miniskirt frenzy continued from spring into the fall season, creating the perfect contrast with fall’s equally ubiquitous maxi-length skirts.

When it comes to the short side of the story, Coperni’s celebration of the “Euphoria”-meets-Gen-Z-meets-Y2K love affair presented a playful array of miniskirts and cropped tops, making it a vibrant addition to the trend. “It’s like a sci-fi ‘Euphoria,’” said Arnaud Vaillant, cofounder of the brand along with his husband, Sébastien Meyer. Wrap denim miniskirts paired with hooded fitted tops felt young and ready for the high school hallway.

Ambush designer Yoon Ahn’s inspiration from science fiction movies as well brought her vision to the runway for the first time very successfully with sleek, barely there leather minis paired with strong sartorial maxi coats and high fetish boots. “I want to present who these characters are,” Ahn said, and they are for sure confident and seductive, infusing a more conceptual touch to the mini trend.

It was Rick Owens who injected drama and elegance into the extralong side on the trend with escultural tops paired with drifting fishtail skirts that brought a flair of ’30s fashion. Sacai’s designer Chitose Abe evoked historical costume with her elongated and big-volume silhouettes. Gabriela Hearst continued her earthy exploration with her botanical dyed cashmere sweaters and matching elongated skirts. The crocheted motifs on graphic tops and maxiskirt sets gave a luxurious, cozy mood to the elongated skirt trend.

The battle of the hems is in full force for fall. Choose your length.

