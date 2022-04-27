Fall 2022 Trend: Sheer Beauty

The lightness of sheer and the playfulness of transparency helped set the mood of seduction with a touch of romanticism for fall 2022.

Kim Jones for Fendi unleashed a sensual collection full of wispy chiffon, see-through slipdresses, some with small ruffles, in mint green, soft pinks and other pastel shades. The lineup drew from two archival Karl Lagerfeld collections: a Memphis-inspired one from 1986 and a chiffon-centric one from 2000. “We took some of the lines from the sketches, but then we completely redesigned it so it’s much more streamlined,” Jones said about the process. The clean silhouettes helped enhance the lightness of the chiffon designs, while the precise tailoring and sharp-cut tweed corsets created the ideal balance.

Roberto Cavalli’s Fausto Puglisi mixed royalty with erotica. “I wanted this crazy, beautiful British feeling with the tartans, then leopard and cheetah, then knits with cage-like effects.…Erotica, for me, is like Coca-Cola. It’s always inspired me from Junya [Watanabe] to Jean Paul Gaultier,” Puglisi said. The collection was full of red-carpet-ready sizzling eveningwear, animal prints, tartan prints and floral embellishments. “I was also thinking about Zendaya in ‘Euphoria,’ of fluidity, of something beautiful and classic but styled in a free way.” The lightness of the chiffon sheer fabrics helped to create the desired free and fluid feeling.

Dion Lee played to the idea of revealing and concealing and added a touch of mystery to the trend. A lineup of fabulous head-to-toe sheer-lace-layered catsuits with matching hoods and face masks were examples of the two concepts.

Simone Rocha used transparencies to enhance the dramatic touch on her poetic 19th-century-inspired fall collection. An array of sheer slipdresses — some with satin streamers flying off the shoulders — set the romantic mood. Long gloves, thigh-high stockings and knitted accessories with embroideries gave a chic and seductive touch to the lineup.

Other sheer highlights included eveningwear gowns at Lanvin, Y2K-inspired minidresses at Coperni, sequin-embellished slipdresses at Bottega Veneta and metallic netting separates at Miu Miu.

