Fall 2022 Trend: Tank Tops

The retro influences of the ’90s — or a need for an overall fashion reset — was what came to mind when the basic yet absolutely timeless tank top was seen everywhere during the fall collections.

The comeback the tank top — often paired with basic blue jeans and traditional suit looks, white shirtings and the classic black dress — signaled a fashion-back-to-basics approach of sorts. That reset mentality came through loud and clear at Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection for Bottega Veneta, where he opened his display with a series of palette-cleanser outfits of white tank tops and blue jean-looking trousers. The ensembles were reminiscent of the American brand Calvin Klein, where he served as design director under Raf Simons.

When it came to Chloé, Gabriela Hearst opted for austere minimalism where the white tank top paired with sleek leather trousers and cowboy boots spoke to her love for a different type of power dressing, which proved extremely effective. The minimalism approach was also seen in sleek boxy tailoring and top coats.

The Belgium-based brand Ester Manas used tank tops as the ultimate layering piece under sheer ruched dresses and peephole knit pieces, adding a cool and sensual touch to their size-inclusive creations.

At Telfar, the acclaimed designer presented a different take on the iconic basic. As part of an exercise in deconstructed sportswear, tank tops came as oversize boxy styles layered over athletic bra tops, asymmetric body-hugging athletic designs and as elongated tank dresses. Other experimental pieces included sports jerseys with playful cutouts and extra-long skirts all bearing the brand’s logo. His work dressing the Liberian team at the Tokyo Summer Olympics evidently inspired this gold-medal-winning collection.

Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry used a black leather tank top as part of his fall collection, which included a more approachable take on his award-winning red carpet and high-fashion creations. “It’s just about making things wearable and real, but strong at the same time,” he said, and the tank, too, was the way to go.

Other memorable moments included transparent styles at Loewe and Sacai, deconstructed metallic designs at Eckhaus Latta, and the merchandise-friendly classic white Prada tank top with the iconic triangular logo emblazoned on the front.

