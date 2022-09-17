×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend September 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Lessons in Perfect Timing With Laura Harrier

Eye

The September 2022 Guide to the Best Places in London

Eye

Shygirl Steps Into the Light With Debut Album ‘Nymph’

Fall 2022’s 10 Essential Trends

WWD selects the top fall trends to have in your wardrobe this season.

By
Alex Badia, Emily Mercer
Plus Icon
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2022
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

From power suiting to Y2K, the must-have fall trends are all about empowerment and self-expression. Here, WWD selects the top trends to have in your wardrobe this fall.

Loewe RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Power Suiting

Whether returning to the office or working from home, fall’s power suiting marks a return to ’80s corporate splendor with boxy proportions and strong shoulders.

Coperni RTW Fall 2022 giovanni_giannoni_photo

Y2K

Miniskirts, sequins, low-rise pants and crop tops are omnipresent in every city’s street style, and the trend continued on the runway. If you need inspiration, refer to Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears.

Related Galleries

Prada RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Tank Tops

The minimalist ’90s tank top returns as a wardrobe staple. Whether paired with jeans, as seen from Bottega Veneta, or an evening skirt from Prada, the result offers a perfectly cool look.

Saint Laurent RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Statement Coats

What once emerged as a go-to for outdoor dining in the pandemic became a mainstay across the fall runways. Statement coats, ranging from chubby faux and real furs to graphic printed numbers, this head-turning trend is perfect for making an entrance.

Valentino RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Barbie Pink

You don’t have to wait for next summer’s Barbie movie debut to enjoy the benefits of dopamine dressing that this bright pink color represents. On the runway, Pierpaolo Piccioli created his own Pantone color dubbed Valentino Pink.

Gabriela Hearst RTW Fall 2022 Rodin Banica/WWD

Artisanal Knits

The ongoing trend continues with an artisanal and upcycling feel, as seen from Gabriela Hearst. Rough textures and a good amount of handcraft are a must for the cooler fall months.

Balmain RTW FW 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Corsetry

With female musicians being at the epicenter of culture and their concert wardrobing having an impact on everyday life, corsets are part of the must-have list.

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Balenciaga

Denim

Skinny jeans for fall? Absolutely not. The baggy skater girl’s jean look is taking over. Oversize styles with worn-in washes are the denim look du jour.

Miu Miu RTW FW 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Transparencies

Gen Z’s liberation movement is having a big impact on fashions that reveal and conceal the body, as seen through fall’s play on transparencies, which span from bold, empowering styles to the sensually sophisticated.

Courrèges RTW Fall 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD

High Boots

The sky’s the limit with this season’s biggest footwear trend. Boots are no longer just an accessory, but the epicenter of fall’s best looks.

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Hot Summer Bags

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fall 2022's 10 Essential Fashion Trends

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad