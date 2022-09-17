Fall 2022’s 10 Essential Trends

From power suiting to Y2K, the must-have fall trends are all about empowerment and self-expression. Here, WWD selects the top trends to have in your wardrobe this fall.

Loewe RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Power Suiting

Whether returning to the office or working from home, fall’s power suiting marks a return to ’80s corporate splendor with boxy proportions and strong shoulders.

Coperni RTW Fall 2022 giovanni_giannoni_photo

Y2K

Miniskirts, sequins, low-rise pants and crop tops are omnipresent in every city’s street style, and the trend continued on the runway. If you need inspiration, refer to Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears.

Prada RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Tank Tops

The minimalist ’90s tank top returns as a wardrobe staple. Whether paired with jeans, as seen from Bottega Veneta, or an evening skirt from Prada, the result offers a perfectly cool look.

Saint Laurent RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Statement Coats

What once emerged as a go-to for outdoor dining in the pandemic became a mainstay across the fall runways. Statement coats, ranging from chubby faux and real furs to graphic printed numbers, this head-turning trend is perfect for making an entrance.

Valentino RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Barbie Pink

You don’t have to wait for next summer’s Barbie movie debut to enjoy the benefits of dopamine dressing that this bright pink color represents. On the runway, Pierpaolo Piccioli created his own Pantone color dubbed Valentino Pink.

Gabriela Hearst RTW Fall 2022 Rodin Banica/WWD

Artisanal Knits

The ongoing trend continues with an artisanal and upcycling feel, as seen from Gabriela Hearst. Rough textures and a good amount of handcraft are a must for the cooler fall months.

Balmain RTW FW 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Corsetry

With female musicians being at the epicenter of culture and their concert wardrobing having an impact on everyday life, corsets are part of the must-have list.

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Balenciaga

Denim

Skinny jeans for fall? Absolutely not. The baggy skater girl’s jean look is taking over. Oversize styles with worn-in washes are the denim look du jour.

Miu Miu RTW FW 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Transparencies

Gen Z’s liberation movement is having a big impact on fashions that reveal and conceal the body, as seen through fall’s play on transparencies, which span from bold, empowering styles to the sensually sophisticated.

Courrèges RTW Fall 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD

High Boots

The sky’s the limit with this season’s biggest footwear trend. Boots are no longer just an accessory, but the epicenter of fall’s best looks.